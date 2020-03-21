Jonny Bairstow's mother Janet named Yorkshire's first female vice-president

Janet Bairstow previously served as an administrator at the cricket club

Janet Bairstow, the mother of England batsman Jonny, has been elected as Yorkshire's first female vice-president.

Bairstow, who has served as an administrator at the cricket club, was elected at the club's annual general meeting on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Bairstow is the widow of David Bairstow and the mother of Jonny.

"She has committed her adult lifetime to Yorkshire cricket, including 13 years as the club's cricket department administrator, a post from which she has now retired."

The news comes amid uncertainty over when the English county season will be able to commence.

It was announced on Friday that the ECB has postponed all matches until at least May 28 over the coronavirus outbreak.

Yorkshire, who last won the County Championship in 2015, had been scheduled to play Gloucestershire in their Division One opener next month.