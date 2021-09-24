Adil Rashid and Gary Ballance sign new contracts with Yorkshire

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has signed a two-year deal with Yorkshire for white-ball cricket

Adil Rashid and Gary Ballance have signed new deals with Yorkshire.

England T20 World Cup squad leg-spinner Rashid has agreed a two-year contract for white-ball cricket, with Ballance penning a three-year extension across all formats.

🖋 😊 The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to secure the futures of Adil Rashid and Gary Ballance at Emerald Headingley #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 24, 2021

"I am delighted that both players have committed their futures to the club," said director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"Adil and Gary are very important players to the team and we look forward to them further contributing for years to come.

"Both players have been at Yorkshire for many years and have played in some of the most high-pressured matches in world cricket.

"Their experience and influence are hugely beneficial to the young squad that we are developing across all three competitions."

Rashid, 33, is currently playing for Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings. He will join up with England's T20 World Cup squad following his spell in the competition.

Ballance, 31, finished the season with a century at Hampshire followed by a half century against Warwickshire at Emerald Headingley.