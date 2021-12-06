Joe Root backs Darren Gough to stamp his authority on Yorkshire if he is appointed new director of cricket

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Joe Root says new Yorkshire director of cricket Darren Gough can pass on his experience to the next generation of players. England captain Joe Root says new Yorkshire director of cricket Darren Gough can pass on his experience to the next generation of players.

Joe Root has backed Darren Gough to stamp his authority at Yorkshire as his former team-mate is reportedly set to be appointed the county’s new director of cricket.

Ex-England bowler Gough, 51, had two spells as a player at Headingley before retiring from cricket and starting a career in broadcasting.

Martyn Moxon, Andrew Gale and all members of the coaching staff are among 16 people to have recently left the club amid the racism scandal involving former player Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq delivered harrowing testimony to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee hearing last month explaining how his career at Headingley was blighted by racism, abuse and bullying.

On reports linking Gough to a return to the beleaguered club, Joe Root said: "I've not heard anything on that, but if that is the case I've obviously spent time with Darren (Gough) and he's a good man.

"I'm sure he'll be looking to put his stamp on things at the club.

"From my experience of spending time with Goughy he is obviously very passionate and knowledgeable about the game. His love for it is clear for anyone to see and for the club as well.

"I'm sure he will be wanting to bring all of that to the fore and all of his experiences and achievements within the game and pass that knowledge onto the group, if it is that he is about to take over."

Last month, the ECB revealed their 12-point plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination following Rafiq's testimony in a parliamentary hearing.

As part of the plans, a new anti-discrimination unit will be formed at the ECB within six months, and England's cricketing governing body has pledged £25m of strategic funding over five years to implement changes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root stands by his statement that he cannot recall seeing any instances of racism at Yorkshire - but says he and cricket must learn from Azeem Rafiq's allegations and the subsequent fallout. Joe Root stands by his statement that he cannot recall seeing any instances of racism at Yorkshire - but says he and cricket must learn from Azeem Rafiq's allegations and the subsequent fallout.

Joe Root believes the hostile environment awaiting England in their Ashes opener in Brisbane can help bond his side even closer together as they attempt to reclaim the urn.

Touring England teams are routinely treated to a fierce welcome in Australia, nowhere more so than at The Gabba, a 42,000-capacity cauldron which has earned the grimly affectionate nickname 'The Gabbatoir'.

That is where the 2021/22 campaign will get under way on Wednesday, with the first ball going down at 10am local time or midnight in the UK, and the reception for Root's team is likely to be even more fierce than usual.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Joe Root does not agree with Stuart Broad's view that the first Ashes Test will be a lottery given their lack of preparation time. England captain Joe Root does not agree with Stuart Broad's view that the first Ashes Test will be a lottery given their lack of preparation time.

Coronavirus travel restrictions mean the noisier elements of the Barmy Army will be tuning in from home rather than making themselves heard from the stands, with a reduced contingent of around 1,000 Queensland-based ex-pats holding the fort.

And while that means the atmosphere will be highly partisan, Root sees a chance to build a siege mentality with his team-mates.

"It's an opportunity for us to get really tight and stand up to that. It's going to have to be," he said. "More than anything we just need to make sure it doesn't affect the way we go about things on the field. We'll just embrace it, enjoy the atmosphere and try to thrive off that sort of arena as much as we can.

"It is hard to know because the guys who've been here before will have never experienced the fans not being there. We always appreciate the support we get away from home, it's phenomenal, and I'm sure the Brisbane Barmies will come out in force and do everything they can to support us here at The Gabba."