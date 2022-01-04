Ryan Sidebottom and Steve Harmison added to Yorkshire's coaching staff on interim basis

Ryan Sidebottom (pictured) and Steve Harmison have been named as interim coaches at Yorkshire

New Yorkshire managing director of cricket Darren Gough has brought his ex-England team-mates Ryan Sidebottom and Steve Harmison to Headingley as interim coaches.

The White Rose sacked 16 members of their coaching and medical staff last month, including first-team coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon, in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Gough took over from Moxon, initially on an interim basis for the 2022 season, and the club invited applications for a new head coach and up to six non-executive directors.

For now, 51-year-old Gough, who had two playing spells with the White Rose, has called on Sidebottom and Harmison to help in the short-term, with former Leicestershire coach Tim Boon leading training.

Darren Gough was announced as director of cricket at Yorkshire in December

Gough said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure interim support of the highest quality, all of whom have many years of experience between them, and our players will hugely benefit from their vast knowledge and expertise."

Sidebottom began and ended his playing career at Headingley, winning three County Championships, while Harmison had a brief loan stint at the club from Durham.

Cookie Patel, Paul Shaw, Martin Speight and Richard Waite will also be helping out coaching.