Yorkshire rebrand ground as 'Clean Slate Headingley' as part of new two-year sponsorship deal

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced they are to rebrand their ground as 'Clean Slate Headingley', as part of a new two-year sponsorship deal with Indian media firm Clean Slate Studios.

Last year, former player Azeem Rafiq spoke out about years of racism he had suffered at the club prompting fundamental change at Yorkshire and an unprecedented review across cricket.

Rafiq told Sky News that the new name at Headingley made him smile: "I just laughed, the timing, everything - I just thought it just fitted perfectly.

"It is a clean slate... the name is one thing, but it is everything else from now on that happens that is important.

"There's a lot of good primary schools around Headingley and a big diverse community.

"I just want them to be able to walk past Headingley and look at Headingley and think this is my club."

A ban on hosting international cricket at Headingley was recently lifted by the England and Wales Cricket Board, while Yorkshire CCC members overwhelmingly voted in favour of structural changes required by the ECB at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday.

Full resolutions passed at Yorkshire CCC EGM Resolution 1 will see Lord Patel and Mr Hudson formally appointed to the Board for an "infinite period."

Resolution 2 will "release the directors from liability resulting from the invalidity of their actions or appointment since November 5, 2021."

Resolution 3 confirms board composition including the "appointment of non-executive directors, the ex-officio board membership of the chief executive officer and the managing director of cricket and the ability to appoint up to two club members to the board, while providing for membership oversight over non-executive directors board membership."

Yorkshire demonstrated they had made significant progress addressing the problems that Rafiq had highlighted. As a result, England will host a Test match against New Zealand at the ground in June and a one-day international against South Africa in July.

Previous stadium sponsors Emerald Publishing were one of a series of commercial partners who cut ties with Yorkshire at the height of the scandal last autumn, plunging the club into a financial crisis which threatened the future of the club.

As well as renaming the stadium, the main pavilion will be known as the 'Clean Slate Pavilion' and the name will appear on club kit.

Clean Slate say their mission is to challenge gender stereotypes in Indian film and they want to help make Headingley "a flagbearer for inclusivity and diversity in cricket".

Former Yorkshire player Darren Gough has been made managing director of cricket

New Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel and managing director of cricket Darren Gough are both in Mumbai to launch the partnership with Clean Slate founder Karnesh Ssharma, with Lord Patel saying: "This new partnership - with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities - is an exciting step for Yorkshire.

"Our proud club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game."

Clean Slate founder Ssharma said: "We're incredibly proud to partner with Yorkshire and to be the first Indian company to have their name prominently featured within a UK sports ground.

"Clean Slate puts inclusivity and diversity at the fore of its entertainment roster, and we truly believe that our entertainment vision and values align with that of Yorkshire County Cricket Club moving forward."