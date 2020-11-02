Warwickshire use Rooney Rule in search for Jim Troughton replacement as head coach

Warwickshire will cat the net wide in the search for a new head coach

Warwickshire have become the first county to use the Rooney Rule as they step up their search for a replacement for head coach Jim Troughton.

Pioneered by the former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and former chairman of the NFL's diversity committee, the late Dan Rooney, the rule requires teams to interview at least one ethnic minority candidate for head coaching or senior operational positions should they receive an application from someone suitably qualified.

Warwickshire said they are adopting the Rooney Rule's principles as part of their commitment to representing the community they serve by employing a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The county's chief executive Stuart Cain said: "There shouldn't be a barrier in the mind of anybody with the right experience who wants to apply for this job.

Jim Troughton captained Warwickshire to the County Championship title in 2012 as a player

"We think it's right to adopt the principle of the Rooney Rule in the same way as many of the world's leading sports organisations have.

"Birmingham is one of the UK's, if not Europe's, most diverse cities and we have to reflect this when holding a mirror up to the club and how we operate at every level, from the Board down."

Former Bears captain Troughton left his role last week after just over three years in charge following Warwickshire's elimination in the group stages of the Bob Willis Trophy and Vitality Blast last season.

Paul Farbrace thinks fresh ideas are needed at Warwickshire

Director of cricket and former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace is set to take charge of Warwickshire's winter training programme, alongside bowling coach Graeme Welch, batting coach Tony Frost and second-team coach Ian Westwood.

Farbrace is convinced Warwickshire will have no shortage of interest in the vacant head coach position at Edgbaston.

"Everyone at the club is excited by the opportunity to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to Edgbaston as well as a proven ability to create trophy-winning Warwickshire teams that play exciting, positive cricket.

"That experience could have come from developing winning teams anywhere in the world at a domestic or international level. Due to Warwickshire CCC's reputation within world cricket we are confident that there will be interest from a number of high calibre candidates."