Reece Topley's four-wicket haul helps Sussex to victory over Hampshire in Vitality Blast
By ECB Reporters Network
Last Updated: 24/07/19 10:42pm
Reece Topley claimed three wickets in an over to inspire Sussex Sharks to a 14-run south coast derby win over Hampshire at Hove.
Opener Phil Salt hit 73 from 46 balls before David Wiese added an unbeaten 44 as last season's finalists posted 188-6.
Topley, who has moved to Sussex this summer after injury had sidelined him for the best part of two years, then crashed through the Hampshire top-order removing Aneurin Donald, James Vince and Sam Northeast in the third over.
Rilee Rossouw kept Hampshire in the game with 60 - despite briefly having to retire hurt after taking a blow to the helmet - but Topley had the final say against his former county removing Kyle Abbott to bowl the visitors out for 174 and finish with figures of 4-33.
Notts Outlaws claimed their first win of the tournament by seven wickets against Northamptonshire. NOTTS vs NORTHANTS SCORECARD | NORTH GROUP TABLE
Captain Dan Christian led the way with 3-32 before his unbeaten 22 guided the Outlaws home with 11 balls to spare.
Openers Joe Clarke and Alex Hales set up the Outlaws' pursuit of 152-8 with a 79-run partnership in front of a crowd of 13,691 - a record at Trent Bridge for a midweek domestic Twenty20.
Birmingham Bears made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Derbyshire Falcons by 49 runs at Edgbaston. BIRMINGHAM vs DERBYSHIRE SCORECARD
Sam Hain and Adam Hose shared a 113-run partnership for the third wicket from just 65 balls to underpin the Bears' 205-5.
Leus du Plooy's 43-ball 70 was the lone hand in Derbyshire's response as they managed 156-9.