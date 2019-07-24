Reece Topley's four-wicket haul helps Sussex to victory over Hampshire in Vitality Blast

Reece Topley took four wickets as Sussex got their first win of the 2019 Vitality Blast

Reece Topley claimed three wickets in an over to inspire Sussex Sharks to a 14-run south coast derby win over Hampshire at Hove.

SUSSEX vs HANTS SCORECARD | SOUTH GROUP TABLE

Opener Phil Salt hit 73 from 46 balls before David Wiese added an unbeaten 44 as last season's finalists posted 188-6.

Topley, who has moved to Sussex this summer after injury had sidelined him for the best part of two years, then crashed through the Hampshire top-order removing Aneurin Donald, James Vince and Sam Northeast in the third over.

Rilee Rossouw kept Hampshire in the game with 60 - despite briefly having to retire hurt after taking a blow to the helmet - but Topley had the final say against his former county removing Kyle Abbott to bowl the visitors out for 174 and finish with figures of 4-33.

Notts Outlaws claimed their first win of the tournament by seven wickets against Northamptonshire.

Captain Dan Christian led the way with 3-32 before his unbeaten 22 guided the Outlaws home with 11 balls to spare.

Openers Joe Clarke and Alex Hales set up the Outlaws' pursuit of 152-8 with a 79-run partnership in front of a crowd of 13,691 - a record at Trent Bridge for a midweek domestic Twenty20.

Alex Hales put on 79 for the first wicket with Joe Clarke for Notts

Birmingham Bears made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Derbyshire Falcons by 49 runs at Edgbaston. BIRMINGHAM vs DERBYSHIRE SCORECARD

Sam Hain and Adam Hose shared a 113-run partnership for the third wicket from just 65 balls to underpin the Bears' 205-5.

Leus du Plooy's 43-ball 70 was the lone hand in Derbyshire's response as they managed 156-9.