Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan to play County Championship and T20 cricket for Sussex in 2022

Mohammad Rizwan was the third-highest run-scorer at the 2021 T20 World Cup

Sussex have announced that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohmmad Rizwan will play County Championship and T20 cricket for the side in 2022.

Rizwan will link up with the Hove outfit at the end of Pakistan's home games against Australia in early April and will be available until mid-July.

The 29-year-old has scored 1,239 runs in T20 internationals in 2021, becoming the first batter ever to rack up more than 1,000 runs in the format in a calendar year.

Rizwan also averages over 42 in Test cricket with one hundred, seven fifties and 972 runs in 19 games, while his first-class average is 43.50 with 11 hundreds, 28 half-centuries and over 5,000 runs in 99 matches.

Rizwan averages over 42 in Test cricket, with a best of 115 against South Africa in Rawalpindi

The right-hander will fill the void left by former Sussex captain Ben Brown, with the club having agreed to release the long-serving wicketkeeper-batter from his contract.

Rizwan said: "I am absolutely honoured and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season. I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart.

"In my heart, I know our young team has the potential to beat any team. Our strength lies in our hard work, honesty, deep commitment, and self-belief: we can win, we will win, and we will play like champions, no matter what! I look forward to a great season."

Ian Salisbury, Sussex's Championship and One-Day head coach, said: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't really disappointed to learn we'd be losing a player of Ben Brown's quality.

Rizwan averages 50.06 in T20 internationals

"Now that has happened, though, we have to look forward and I'm delighted that we've been able to act quickly over the last week or so to secure the services of one of the world's best keeper-batters as a replacement.

"Mohammad's first-class and Test records speak for themselves and it's a huge coup to welcome him to Sussex for a big chunk of next season."

Sussex's T20 head coach, James Kirtley, added: [Mohammad] averages around 40 in all formats at an impressive strike rate. Couple this with his ability to keep wicket and he is one of the most exciting cricketers in the world.

"He will be an excellent replacement at the top of the order and with the gloves in our Blast team and I am extremely pleased to be filling that gap with an international player of his calibre.

Rizwan will keep wicket for Sussex next season

"As important as his performances are on the pitch, we needed to be sure Mohammad would be right for our environment. During our extensive research there was resounding support from those that know him. He is a natural leader and a player who will inspire."

On his departure from Sussex, Brown said: "As this chapter of my career draws to a close, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Sussex for the opportunities I have been afforded over a 22-year association with the club.

"I have made life-long friends, travelled the world, and made memories for life playing cricket for Sussex.

"To have had the opportunity to play as much as I have for my home club makes me immensely proud and I am hugely grateful to everyone at Sussex over the years who have helped turn my dreams into a reality.

Sussex have released former captain Ben Brown from his contract

"I would like to wish the current squad and support staff all the best in the coming years, and I look forward to seeing the young squad flourish over seasons to come at Hove.

"For me personally it is time to return to being a Sussex supporter as I look forward to a new chapter of my cricket career."

Brown made 318 appearances for Sussex across all formats, scoring 10,843 runs, taking 543 catches and executing 40 stumpings.

He also captained the club in County Championship and one-day cricket for four years after being appointed during the 2017 season.