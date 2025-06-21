Jofra Archer set for red-ball comeback with Sussex ahead of potential England Test return versus India
Jofra Archer set for return to red-ball cricket with Sussex - despite not being named in squad for County Championship match at Durham; ECB confirms fast bowler is in Sussex's travelling group; Archer has not played first-class cricket in four years due to injury but now eyeing Test return
Jofra Archer is set to return to first-class cricket for the first time in four years on Sunday - despite initial confusion over whether he would play for Sussex away at Durham.
The England fast bowler was not named in a 12-player squad for the County Championship match, raising concerns he had suffered another injury setback in a career blighted by them.
But the England and Wales Cricket Board later clarified Archer was in Sussex's travelling group for the match at Chester-le-Street.
If Archer, who has only played white-ball cricket for England since 2021 after elbow and back injuries, comes through the match unscathed he could be in the mix to play in the second Test against India at Edgbaston from July 2 or the third at Lord's from July 10.
The 30-year-old old was due to make a red-ball comeback for the England Lions against India A earlier this month only for a thumb injury sustained playing for Rajasthan Royals at the IPL to scupper that, as well as his participation in the ODIs against West Indies.
Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 31.04 since making his debut against Australia in 2019 and England captain Ben Stokes said earlier this week that the bowler was eager to return to the longest format of international cricket.
"Randomly, a couple of times he would just send me a text saying, 'Zim[babwe]?'" said Stokes, referencing England's innings victory at Trent Bridge in May.
"I was like, 'Let's just hold it there, alright. I know you're in a good spot right now but let's not just rush into it'.
"He's obviously had a horrific time with injuries but he's had some good amount of cricket, albeit in the white-ball formats.
"It's really exciting for England, but also more exciting for Jof that he's in a position now where we're able to have a plan in place, and hopefully him get through something to actually be considered for selection for Test cricket."