Hampshire's James Vince and Liam Dawson to miss One-Day Cup final

James Vince will be unable to face Somerset for Hampshire on Saturday

The ECB has confirmed James Vince and Liam Dawson will not be able to play for Hampshire in the One-Day Cup final on Saturday.

Both players were named in England's World Cup squad on Tuesday and ICC regulations prevent those due to play in major international tournaments from competing in other competitions during the 'support period'.

The support period comes into effect on Thursday, ahead of England's first game against South Africa on Saturday May 30, meaning Vince and Dawson cannot play for Hampshire this weekend.

An ECB spokesperson said: "[The] ECB made representations to [the] ICC on behalf of the board and Hampshire in an attempt to ensure Liam Dawson and James Vince were available for their county for the One-Day Cup final.

Liam Dawson was named in England's World Cup squad at the expense of Joe Denly on Tuesday

"ICC regulations around global tournaments are clear that squad players are not permitted to play in domestic cricket after the start of the support period (May 23) and while we understand the ICC decision we are nevertheless disappointed that it will lead to two leading international players missing our showpiece domestic final at Lord's."

Earlier on Tuesday, England's national selector Ed Smith suggested Hampshire were hopeful of having the pair available, saying: "As it stands they are not available due to ICC regulations.

"I also understand that Hampshire and the ECB are going to do everything they can to make a case that they would be released, and that's a work in progress.

"But as it stands they are not available because that game falls within what's called the 'support period' for the World Cup."