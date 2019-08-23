Haseeb Hameed to leave Lancashire CCC as they opt not to renew opener's contract

Haseeb Hameed has three England caps to his name but is now without a county club

Haseeb Hameed will leave Lancashire County Cricket Club at the end of the season after the club decided against offering the 22-year-old batsman a new contract.

The announcement marks a stunning downturn of fortunes for Hameed, who was once dubbed 'Baby Boycott' and exploded on to the international scene as a teenager in testing conditions on England's tour of India in 2016/17 - averaging 43.8.

But Hameed's batting deteriorated to the point where he averaged 9.7 in 17 innings in the 2018 County Championship, and though there has been some improvement this season - 28.41 over 15 innings - Lancashire have declined to offer him a new deal.

Haseeb Hameed's form for Lancashire improved this summer but he still managed just the one century

A Lancashire statement issued on Friday said: "Lancashire Cricket Club can confirm that the 2019 season will be Haseeb Hameed's final year, after the club decided not to renew the batsman's contract, which concludes at the end of the current campaign.

"The club met with Haseeb on Friday and explained its decision, and the 22-year-old is now free to discuss opportunities with other counties.

"The club would like to thank Haseeb for all of his commitment and efforts since he made his first-class debut in the 2015 season, having come through the academy."

Haseeb Hameed pictured while on England duty during their winter tour of India in 2016/17

Hameed became the youngest batsman to register 1,000 runs for Lancashire three years ago, leading to his England call-up that winter. He then caught the eye by making 82 on his Test debut in Rajkot before also contributing a gutsy 59 with a broken finger in Mohali.

A couple of hand injuries were followed by a sudden and inexplicable deterioration in his batting, and last winter Lancashire's director of cricket Paul Allott said Hameed was "hanging on by his fingertips" at the club.

He brought up a first century since August 2016 with a knock of 117 against Middlesex in April but has been conspicuous by his absence from the first-team recently and Lancashire have ultimately decided to part ways with the player.