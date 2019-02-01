Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Ben Foakes sign new Surrey contracts

Sam and Tom Curran have signed contract extensions at Surrey

England trio Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Ben Foakes have signed contract extensions with 2018 County champions Surrey.

All-rounder Sam Curran has committed to the Oval club until the end of the 2020 season, while brother Tom and wicketkeeper-batsman Foakes have inked deals until 2021.

Sam Curran and Foakes are playing for England in the ongoing Test series in the West Indies, while seamer Tom will link up with the squad for the ODIs, which start in Barbados on February 20.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "I am very pleased to have extended the contracts of three of our current England players.

"It's a credit to everyone at the club that our players want to sign contract extensions and help play a major part in building on the success of last year."

Sam Curran has played nine Tests for England so far as well as two one-day internationals, while Tom has played one Test, 11 ODIs, and seven Twenty20 internationals.

Foakes was called into the England Test squad in Sri Lanka and scored a century on debut before being named Player of the Series after scoring 277 runs in three matches.