Morne Morkel wants to help Surrey dominate all three formats in county cricket

Morne Morkel says he is hoping to help Surrey dominate across all formats after signing a new contract with the reigning county champions.

Morkel, who is now committed to the London club until the end of 2020, has linked up with his team-mates in Dubai ahead of the four-day Champion County clash against the MCC from Sunday.

The 34-year-old took 59 wickets in 10 games in 2018 as Surrey won the County Championship for the first time since 2002 - and now wants the side to flourish in white-ball cricket, too, after they failed to qualify from the group stages of the One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast last season.

"I had a fantastic first year here," the former South Africa seamer, who bagged 309 wickets in 86 Test matches for the Proteas between 2006 and 2018, told Surrey's official website.

"We're part of something special. I was brought in to help that environment grow and it's leading to something amazing. I want to be part of that.

"Three years is a good number and hopefully I can keep producing on and off the field for the lads and help Surrey to become a club that dominates all three formats.

"2018 was an amazing year but now we should put that aside and really focus on this coming season. There are some quality teams in the league and it's going to be tough, tough cricket."

Morkel's men will come up against an MCC side skippered by Stuart Broad in the traditional curtain-raiser - the Test-capped Tom Westley and Dom Bess are also in Broad's team.

Surrey will then conclude their pre-season preparations with a game against Durham University at The Oval from April 4, before beginning their title defence at home to 2017 champions Essex on April 11.

Stuart Broad will captain the MCC in Dubai

"The next couple of weeks are crucial for me leading up to the first County Championship game," added Morkel.

"Unfortunately I'm a little bit behind on my bowling loads but in terms of mentally and physically I'm feeling refreshed and ready to go. I'll be working hard with the boys in the nets and we've got two games before then.

"I've enjoyed some time away from the game. It was my first off-season in 12 years. I've spent a lot of time in the bush and I've also moved to Australia, so I'm now based out there.

"It's great to be back with the boys though."