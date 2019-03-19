County ins and outs - all the signings ahead of the 2019 season
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket ahead of the 2019 season.
DERBYSHIRE
Ins: Tom Lace (Middlesex, season-long loan)
Outs: Ben Slater (Nottinghamshire), Will Davis (Leicestershire), Callum Brodrick, Gary Wilson, Hardus Viljoen (all released)
Overseas players: Logan van Beek (New Zealand), Kane Richardson (Australia - Vitality Blast)
DURHAM
Ins: Alex Lees (Yorkshire), Ben Raine (Leicestershire)
Outs: Paul Collingwood (retired), Barry McCarthy, Ryan Davies (both released)
Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), D'Arcy Short (Australia - Vitality Blast)
ESSEX
Ins: Cameron Delport (Leicestershire - Vitality Blast)
Outs: James Foster (retired), Ashar Zaidi, Matt Dixon, Callum Taylor (all released)
Overseas players: Peter Siddle (Australia), Adam Zampa (Australia - Vitality Blast), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)
GLAMORGAN
Ins: Billy Root (Nottinghamshire), Charlie Hemphrey
Outs: Aneurin Donald (Hampshire)
Overseas players: Shaun Marsh (Australia)
GLOUCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Stuart Whittingham (Sussex)
Outs: Craig Miles, Liam Norwell (both Warwickshire), Kieran Noema-Barnett (released)
Overseas players: Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire), Michael Klinger (Australia - Vitality Blast)
HAMPSHIRE
Ins: Aneurin Donald (Glamorgan), Keith Barker (Warwickshire), James Fuller (Middlesex)
Outs: Jimmy Adams, Sean Ervine (both retired), Reece Topley, Calvin Dickinson, Asher Hart, Chris Sole (all released)
Overseas players: Dimuth Kaunaratne (Sri Lanka - until mid-July)
KENT
Ins: Matt Milnes (Nottinghamshire), Fred Klaasen
Outs: James Tredwell, Will Gidman, Matt Hunn (all retired)
Overseas players: Matt Renshaw (Australia - April-May), Adam Milne (New Zealand - Vitality Blast), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast)
LANCASHIRE
Ins: Richard Gleeson (Northants)
Outs: Jordan Clark (Surrey), Arron Lilley (Leicestershire), Simon Kerrigan, Karl Brown (both released)
Overseas players: Glenn Maxwell (Australia - April-May), Joe Burns (Australia - June-September)
LEICESTERSHIRE
Ins: Chris Wright (Warwickshire), Will Davis (Derbyshire), Arron Lilley (Lancashire)
Outs: Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Ben Raine (Durham), Cameron Delport (Essex), Michael Carberry, Ned Eckersley, Mark Pettini, Rob Sayer, Tom Wells, Richard Jones (all released)
Overseas players: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)
MIDDLESEX
Ins: None
Outs: James Fuller (Hampshire), Nick Compton (retired), James Franklin, Ravi Patel (both released), Tom Lace (Derbyshire, season-long loan)
Overseas players: AB de Villiers (South Africa - Vitality Blast), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast)
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Ins: Blessing Muzarabani (Kolpak)
Outs: Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Steven Crook (retired)
Overseas players: Jason Holder (Windies - April), Temba Bavuma (South Africa - May-July), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)
NOTTINGHAMSHIRE
Ins: Ben Slater (Derbyshire), Ben Duckett (Northants), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Zak Chappell (Leicestershire)
Outs: Riki Wessels (Worcestershire), Matt Milnes (Kent), Will Fraine (Yorkshire), Billy Root (Glamorgan), Ben Kitt (released)
Overseas players: Dan Christian (Australia - Vitality Blast)
SOMERSET
Ins: Jack Brooks (Yorkshire)
Outs: Johann Myburgh (retired), Fin Trenouth (released)
Overseas players: Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Jerome Taylor (Windies - Vitality Blast)
SURREY
Ins: Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Jordan Clark (Lancashire)
Outs: Mat Pillans (Yorkshire)
Overseas players: Dean Elgar (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia - Vitality Blast)
SUSSEX
Ins: None
Outs: Stuart Whittingham (Gloucestershire)
Overseas players: Mir Hamza (Pakistan - May-July), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, Vitality Blast)
WARWICKSHIRE
Ins: Craig Miles (Gloucestershire), Liam Norwell (Gloucestershire)
Outs: Jonathan Trott (retired), Josh Poysden (Yorkshire), Chris Wright (Leicestershire), Keith Barker (Hampshire), Boyd Rankin, Sunny Singh, Andrew Umeed (all released)
Overseas players: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Ashton Agar (Australia, Vitality Blast)
WORCESTERSHIRE
Ins: Wayne Parnell (Kolpak), Riki Wessels (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: Joe Clarke (Nottinghamshire), Steve Magoffin (retired), Alex Hepburn (released)
Overseas players: Callum Ferguson (Australia), Martin Guptill (New Zealand, Vitality Blast)
YORKSHIRE
Ins: Duanne Olivier (Kolpak), Josh Poysden (Warwickshire), Mat Pillans (Surrey), Will Fraine (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: Jack Brooks (Somerset), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Alex Lees (Durham), Azeem Rafiq, James Wainman (both released), Andy Hodd (retired)
Overseas players: TBC