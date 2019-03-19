County ins and outs - all the signings ahead of the 2019 season

AB de Villiers has joined Middlesex for the Vitality Blast

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket ahead of the 2019 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Tom Lace (Middlesex, season-long loan)

Outs: Ben Slater (Nottinghamshire), Will Davis (Leicestershire), Callum Brodrick, Gary Wilson, Hardus Viljoen (all released)

Overseas players: Logan van Beek (New Zealand), Kane Richardson (Australia - Vitality Blast)

DURHAM

Ins: Alex Lees (Yorkshire), Ben Raine (Leicestershire)

Outs: Paul Collingwood (retired), Barry McCarthy, Ryan Davies (both released)

Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), D'Arcy Short (Australia - Vitality Blast)

ESSEX

Ins: Cameron Delport (Leicestershire - Vitality Blast)

Outs: James Foster (retired), Ashar Zaidi, Matt Dixon, Callum Taylor (all released)

Overseas players: Peter Siddle (Australia), Adam Zampa (Australia - Vitality Blast), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)

Mohammad Amir has re-joined Essex for the Vitality Blast

GLAMORGAN

Ins: Billy Root (Nottinghamshire), Charlie Hemphrey

Outs: Aneurin Donald (Hampshire)

Overseas players: Shaun Marsh (Australia)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Stuart Whittingham (Sussex)

Outs: Craig Miles, Liam Norwell (both Warwickshire), Kieran Noema-Barnett (released)

Overseas players: Dan Worrall (Gloucestershire), Michael Klinger (Australia - Vitality Blast)

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: Aneurin Donald (Glamorgan), Keith Barker (Warwickshire), James Fuller (Middlesex)

Outs: Jimmy Adams, Sean Ervine (both retired), Reece Topley, Calvin Dickinson, Asher Hart, Chris Sole (all released)

Overseas players: Dimuth Kaunaratne (Sri Lanka - until mid-July)

Sri Lanka batsman Dimuth Karunaratne has signed for Hampshire

KENT

Ins: Matt Milnes (Nottinghamshire), Fred Klaasen

Outs: James Tredwell, Will Gidman, Matt Hunn (all retired)

Overseas players: Matt Renshaw (Australia - April-May), Adam Milne (New Zealand - Vitality Blast), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast)

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Richard Gleeson (Northants)

Outs: Jordan Clark (Surrey), Arron Lilley (Leicestershire), Simon Kerrigan, Karl Brown (both released)

Overseas players: Glenn Maxwell (Australia - April-May), Joe Burns (Australia - June-September)

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: Chris Wright (Warwickshire), Will Davis (Derbyshire), Arron Lilley (Lancashire)

Outs: Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Ben Raine (Durham), Cameron Delport (Essex), Michael Carberry, Ned Eckersley, Mark Pettini, Rob Sayer, Tom Wells, Richard Jones (all released)

Overseas players: Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas has returned to Leicestershire

MIDDLESEX

Ins: None

Outs: James Fuller (Hampshire), Nick Compton (retired), James Franklin, Ravi Patel (both released), Tom Lace (Derbyshire, season-long loan)

Overseas players: AB de Villiers (South Africa - Vitality Blast), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan - Vitality Blast)

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: Blessing Muzarabani (Kolpak)

Outs: Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Steven Crook (retired)

Overseas players: Jason Holder (Windies - April), Temba Bavuma (South Africa - May-July), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Ben Slater (Derbyshire), Ben Duckett (Northants), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Zak Chappell (Leicestershire)

Outs: Riki Wessels (Worcestershire), Matt Milnes (Kent), Will Fraine (Yorkshire), Billy Root (Glamorgan), Ben Kitt (released)

Overseas players: Dan Christian (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Ben Duckett has completed a permanent switch to Nottinghamshire from Northants

SOMERSET

Ins: Jack Brooks (Yorkshire)

Outs: Johann Myburgh (retired), Fin Trenouth (released)

Overseas players: Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Jerome Taylor (Windies - Vitality Blast)

SURREY

Ins: Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Jordan Clark (Lancashire)

Outs: Mat Pillans (Yorkshire)

Overseas players: Dean Elgar (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia - Vitality Blast)

SUSSEX

Ins: None

Outs: Stuart Whittingham (Gloucestershire)

Overseas players: Mir Hamza (Pakistan - May-July), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, Vitality Blast)

Rashid Khan is back at Sussex for the Vitality Blast

WARWICKSHIRE

Ins: Craig Miles (Gloucestershire), Liam Norwell (Gloucestershire)

Outs: Jonathan Trott (retired), Josh Poysden (Yorkshire), Chris Wright (Leicestershire), Keith Barker (Hampshire), Boyd Rankin, Sunny Singh, Andrew Umeed (all released)

Overseas players: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Ashton Agar (Australia, Vitality Blast)

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Wayne Parnell (Kolpak), Riki Wessels (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Joe Clarke (Nottinghamshire), Steve Magoffin (retired), Alex Hepburn (released)

Overseas players: Callum Ferguson (Australia), Martin Guptill (New Zealand, Vitality Blast)

YORKSHIRE

Ins: Duanne Olivier (Kolpak), Josh Poysden (Warwickshire), Mat Pillans (Surrey), Will Fraine (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: Jack Brooks (Somerset), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Alex Lees (Durham), Azeem Rafiq, James Wainman (both released), Andy Hodd (retired)

Overseas players: TBC