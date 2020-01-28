Surrey to launch scholarship programme for young African-Caribbean cricketers

Former England international Ebony Rainford-Brent will help launch the initiative

Surrey are set to launch a new scholarship programme for young African-Caribbean cricketers to enter the club's performance pathway.

The initiative will provide coaching, equipment, sports science and travel grants to boys and girls aged between 11 and 18 with the aim of breaking "down barriers for the local African-Caribbean community".

Two free open days will take place on March 4 and 11 at the Kia Oval, where a number of participants will be selected for a long-term scholarship programme with Surrey.

Former England international Ebony Rainford-Brent, who is also Surrey's Director of Women's Cricket, said: "The ACE Programme is something that I am really excited about.

"There is no doubt that there has been a lack of engagement with the local black community in our sport for some time and now is a thrilling time to start rebuilding those links.

"This programme will be the first of its kind and it is brilliant that we can create tangible opportunities for talented young people to access high quality coaching and support, as well as reduce many of the barriers into cricket for this community.

Surrey hope the programme will help break 'down barriers for the local African-Caribbean community'

"The links that we will build and the partnerships that we will establish will be vital to driving our future vision where we create an even richer history at the Club.

"There is no doubt that this vision will take time, however working collaboratively with the community, I have every faith in future success."

Surrey Chief Executive Richard Gould added: "At Surrey we're always looking for new ways to be active in the local community that has supported us so strongly through the years.

"This programme is an excellent opportunity to build a stronger connection with our African-Caribbean neighbours and also in the wider county, helping support young players who may otherwise be left behind by the game of cricket."