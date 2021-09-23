Steve Elworthy appointed Surrey's chief executive after leaving role at England and Wales Cricket Board

Steve Elworthy has left his role as the England and Wales Cricket Board's managing director for events and special projects

Steve Elworthy has been appointed as Surrey's new chief executive.

Elworthy joins the club after leaving his role as the England and Wales Cricket Board's managing director for events and special projects.

The former South Africa seamer was awarded an MBE for his services to cricket in 2018 before successfully organising and delivering the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

The 56-year-old also played a key role in getting international cricket up and running in England last year by introducing bio-secure bubbles for the players in games against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland when the country was under Covid-19 restrictions.

Elworthy, who takes up the post at the Kia Oval vacated by Richard Gould earlier this year, told Surrey's website: "Surrey is the biggest club in the country and to be offered the opportunity to work with Richard Thompson and the board, the Surrey team and players is a huge honour.

Elworthy succeeds Richard Gould (pictured) as Surrey chief executive

"The club is steeped in history and has deep-seated roots in the community, and I look forward to taking over the fantastic work already put in place, driven by my predecessor Richard Gould and brilliantly supported by Charlie Hodgson, in the interim."

Before moving into cricket administration, Elworthy played professionally for 14 years whilst representing provincial teams in South Africa, as well as both Lancashire and Northamptonshire in England.

He won four Test and 39 one-day international caps for South Africa between 1998 and 2002 before announcing his retirement in 2003.

He added: "Having played at The Oval when representing South Africa in the 1999 Cricket World Cup, I am looking forward to getting back to cricket and working with the women's and men's teams. I am truly excited about the opportunities ahead."

ECB chief executive Tom Harrision said of Elworthy: "Steve has done so much in his time at the ECB, we'll miss him hugely.

"He has played a huge part in the development of cricket in England and Wales over so many years, including the success of major events like the ICC Women's and Men's Cricket World Cups in 2017 and 2019 and The Hundred this year.

"Over the past 18 months his work has been crucial in enabling us to play cricket through the pandemic. He has a vast knowledge and understanding of cricket in this country and internationally, and is a man of great integrity who cares passionately about the game.

"Steve has been a good and trusted friend and while I am very sad he will be leaving, I am delighted for him personally. Surrey is a great club, they deserve the very best and in Steve they have it."