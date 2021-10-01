Former England spinner Gareth Batty retires from cricket and becomes Surrey assistant coach

Gareth Batty took 534 wickets for Surrey across all formats in two spells at the club - 1998 to 2001 and then 2009 to 2021

Gareth Batty has been appointed as Surrey's full-time assistant coach after announcing his retirement as a player.

The off-spinner, 43, played over 700 professional games during his career after making his debut in 1997, including nine Tests, 10 one-day internationals and a solitary T20 international for England.

Batty featured in 377 matches for Surrey across two spells, amassing 534 wickets across all formats, with his 114 scalps in T20 cricket a joint-record for the club, alongside Jade Dernbach.

The former Surrey captain will now work alongside director of cricket Alec Stewart, head coach Vikram Solanki and fellow assistant coach Richard Johnson at the Kia Oval.

Batty, who began taking on coaching responsibilities in 2019, told Surrey's official website: "It's been a privilege to have played the professional game for more than 20 years.

"I never took a moment of it for granted and I know how fortunate I am to have represented the teams I have.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has been involved in a highly enjoyable career; teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans.

"I'm now excited to start a new career at this great club and looking forward to all the challenges and opportunities that will bring."

Stewart added of Batty, who also played for Worcestershire and his native Yorkshire: "Batts should look back on his playing career with immense pride.

"He achieved so much in the game and has always given 100 per cent commitment to every team he has represented.

"His knowledge and passion for the game is second to none which will be a great asset as he embarks on his coaching career.

"He will be missed in the dressing room for everything he has given as a captain and player, but I know that loyal and caring nature will now be transferred across into his coaching.

"As we congratulate him on all he has achieved as a player, we now look forward to him starting out on his coaching career which I have no doubts he will make a great success of.

"Cricket is in his blood and we're very fortunate to have him at Surrey helping to develop and improve our players."