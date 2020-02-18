Pat Brown: England seamer signs new Worcestershire contract

Pat Brown featured for Worcestershire Rapids in the T20 Blast final last year

Worcestershire paceman Pat Brown has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old, who missed out on the South Africa series with a back injury, was the leading T20 wicket-taker in the country when the Rapids won the 2018 Vitality Blast.

Brown, who had two years remaining of his current deal, made his England T20I breakthrough against New Zealand this winter, when he took three wickets in four matches.

Worcestershire Cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon said: "[Pat] has made massive strides forward in white ball cricket during the past two years and done ever so well in T20 cricket and his England call-up was thoroughly deserved.

"But he is also very keen to play more red ball cricket. He has not played as much as he would have liked and has set himself some targets to push to get into the red ball team at Worcestershire.

"He is a grafter and he will work hard to get where he wants to be in red ball cricket - and England also want him to push to play red ball cricket."