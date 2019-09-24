Darren Stevens signs new deal with Kent at the age of 43

Darren Stevens will stay at Kent for the 2020 season

Darren Stevens has signed a new one-year contract with Kent after the club performed a U-turn on their decision to release him.

The Canterbury side announced earlier this summer that 2019 would be the veteran all-rounder's final year at the county.

However, the former Leicestershire man's sparkling late-season form, including a career-best 237 against Yorkshire, has caused a rethink.

Stevens, who turns 44 in April, will become England's oldest active first-class cricketer with Somerset's Marcus Trescothick, 44, retiring this week.

Stevens took 10 wickets in the match as Kent beat Nottinghamshire a couple of weeks ago

Stevens, who has notched 445 runs at an average of 55.63 in his last five Specsavers County Championship matches, said: "I'm really pleased to commit myself to another year at this great county. I'm feeling great at the minute and I love playing for Kent.

"I feel like I still have a lot to bring to the team on and off the pitch and I am excited for the year ahead."

"Stevo' has really excelled in this half of the Championship season, and his phenomenal run of form quite rightly has earned him this new deal," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton added of Stevens, who has also taken 34 wickets in his last five appearances at an average of 12.65.

"He has been a major contributor to our last two wins and has proved he is still a force to be reckoned with in Division One."

Stevens, who joined Kent from Leicestershire in 2005, signed a loan deal with Derbyshire for the Vitality Blast season.

However, he was not selected at Finals Day when the Falcons were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual champions Essex Eagles.