Peter Trego signs two-year deal with Nottinghamshire

Former Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego has signed a two-year contract with Nottinghamshire.

The 38-year-old, who has 600 first-team appearances to his name, will be available to feature in all three formats of the game, but also has a key role to play as a mentor within a young squad according to Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"He's got 20 years of experience in the professional game and has a strong reputation as a player and how he goes about his cricket," said Moores.

"I've had good conversations with him about his passion to carry on playing, but also to offer something back to the game.

"He's an all-round player - batter, bowler and fielder - and he will also offer another layer of support to some of our younger players.

"We've lost a lot of experience from our dressing room, so Pete adds balance to our squad in terms of age and experience."

Trego: "I'm a big believer in being judged on my performances"

Trego, whose county career began at the turn of the century, has amassed 18,461 runs and taken 632 wickets in his 617 appearances for Somerset, Kent and Middlesex.

During that time, he has scored 25 centuries, passed 50 on 126 occasions and has claimed 632 wickets with seven five-wicket-hauls. He was named as the PCA's most valuable player in county cricket in 2012.

The Weston-super-Mare-born all-rounder's 385 runs at 35 were instrumental in Somerset lifting the Royal London Cup in 2019.

"It's an absolute honour to join Nottinghamshire," said Trego. "Trent Bridge has been a great stomping ground for me on a personal level, it inspires me and it's brilliant to get the chance to play there week in week out.

"I'm coming into a new club and want to show people what I can do on and off the field, in the dressing room and be a match-winner.

"I'm a big believer in being judged on my performances and by mid-season, I hope to be a fan favourite and someone who is seen as giving their all for the club."