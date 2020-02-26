Stuart Broad signs new contract with Nottinghamshire

Broad will have been at Notts for 14 seasons at the end of his new deal

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has signed a new two-year contract at Nottinghamshire.

The Nottingham-born 33-year-old, England's second-highest Test wicket-taker with 485, has spent 12 seasons at Trent Bridge after signing from Leicestershire in 2008.

Broad said: "Every time I step out at Trent Bridge, it feels just as special as the first time I walked onto the turf at three or four years old.

"I love Nottingham being my home, I love playing for the club, and I certainly can't envisage myself playing for any other county."

Broad has taken more wickets for England than anyone except James Anderson

Notts coach Peter Moores highlighted the importance of Broad's leadership qualities: "Whether it's by example with the way he prepares for games and goes about his cricket, or with words of advice for his fellow players, Stuart is a brilliant leader for us.

"We were all really pleased for him with the way he performed in the Ashes.

"He'd spent some time out of the side during the previous winter and responded in the best possible way, by working harder than ever and coming back stronger.

Peter Moores has praised Broad's leadership qualities

"Someone who can continue to do that - and to reinvent himself, in some ways, despite all his success - is a great example to everyone.

"His record for Notts when he's with us is outstanding and - knowing Stuart - he'll be as motivated as anyone for us to bounce back from last season by playing successful four-day cricket for the next couple of years."