Nottinghamshire's Peter Trego aiming to reach The Open as he prepares for pro golf debut

After 20 years as a professional cricketer Peter Trego is making his pro golf debut and aiming to qualify for The Open

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Peter Trego is set to make his professional golf debut at the age of 40 as he tries to qualify for The Open.

Trego has scored nearly 10,000 runs and taken 395 wickets in first-class cricket, with a further 9,000-plus runs and 249 wickets in List A and T20 cricket, for Somerset, Kent, Middlesex and Notts over the past 20 years and is now looking to earn the right to compete against the world's best golfers at Royal St George's in July.

There are 12 qualifying places up for grabs at The Open and Trego will begin his bid to claim one of them in Hollinwell, Nottinghamshire on Sunday 27 June.

If he is successful, he will return two days later for the final qualification process over 36 holes.

"It's any golfer's dream to play in The Open, and I've got to the stage in my life where I thought 'just go for it!'" Trego said.

Surrey vs Middlesex Live on

"It's my first ever event at this level, but I've been playing well and practising hard through the lockdowns. I will no doubt be nervous but playing with added desire due to this incentive from my sponsor, Trade Nation.

"The PCA is a charity close to my heart as they do a wonderful job supporting current and ex-cricketers, and their families, when they fall on hard times and are in poor health. If I get through to the next stage of qualifying and can hand over a sizeable cheque to the PCA, I'll be one very happy cricketer and golfer!"