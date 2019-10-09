Somerset's Tom Banton signs for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League

Tom Banton will play for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League

Somerset wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton will play for Brisbane Heat during the upcoming Big Bash League campaign.

The 20-year-old, who was called up to England's Twenty20 squad for the tour of New Zealand following a breakthrough summer at Taunton, will represent the Heat in their first eight games.

Banton was named PCA Young Player of the Year last week after hitting 533 runs in the County Championship, 454 in the Royal London One-Day Cup and 549 in the Vitality Blast.

Banton will be joined by former South Africa batsman AB De Villiers plus Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Zahir Khan as the Heat's overseas players.

Tom Banton, Ben Stokes and Sophie Ecclestone picked up the premier prizes at the 50th PCA Awards

He told the Heat's official website: "If you had asked me at the start of the summer would I imagine it going like this, I would have probably had a laugh and suggested you weren't serious.

"I was blown away when it was announced last week that AB was coming to join the Heat, so what was already going to be a huge experience just got bigger.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Brisbane and seeing what Queensland has to offer after previously playing club cricket in Perth when I was younger.

"I've watched a fair bit of the BBL at home and it is a quality competition with so many outstanding players. I can't wait to be honest."

Heat coach Darren Lehmann added: "He was the talk of English cricket during their season. Outside the Ashes, Tom was the player that a lot of people were really excited to be watching, and with good reason."

Banton was also selected in the first round of picks for next year's inaugural 'The Hundred' competition. He has been included as a 'local icon' for Welsh Fire, who will be based in Cardiff.