Dawid Malan resigns as Middlesex captain

Dawid Malan was unable to lead Middlesex to promotion into Division One

Dawid Malan has resigned as Middlesex captain after two seasons in the role across all formats of the game.

The 32-year-old, who has played 15 Tests, one ODI and five T20 internationals for England, was appointed in February 2018 following the 2016 County Championship champions' relegation from Division One a year later.

Malan, who replaced James Franklin in the role, has amassed 11,229 runs first-class runs for Middlesex since his debut in 2006 and it is unknown whether he will remain at the county next season.

"Middlesex played some fantastic cricket during the 2019 season, reaching the knock-out stages of both white-ball competitions - achievements of which we can be proud," said Malan in a statement.

"However, our form in the second division of the Championship was inconsistent and it was extremely disappointing to miss out on promotion.

Malan (left) made his England ODI debut against Ireland in May

"I have therefore decided to step down as captain and to allow someone else the opportunity to work with the coaching staff to readjust and hopefully guide the team back towards the top of the first division.

"It has been an honour to captain Middlesex in recent seasons, and I would like to thank everyone associated with the club for their support."

Meanwhile, experienced off-spinner Ollie Rayner and left-arm quick Tom Barber's contracts have not been renewed.

But pace bowler Miguel Cummins has signed a long-term contract to remain at Lord's until the end of the 2022 season after he picked up eight first-class wickets during a brief spell at the club.

Leg-spinner Nathan Sowter, who has made 80 appearances and taken 97 wickets since his debut in 2015, has signed a contract extension to extend his stay until at least the end of the 2021 season.