Gloucestershire appoint Dale Benkenstein as new head coach on a three-year deal

Gloucestershire have appointed former South Africa international Dale Benkenstein as their head coach on a three-year deal.

Benkenstein formerly captained Durham and also coached Hampshire between 2014 and 2016, leading the Ageas Bowl side to two Vitality Blast Finals Days and back into the top flight of the County Championship.

Ian Harvey, who coached Gloucestershire on an interim basis last season following the departure of Richard Dawson, will revert to his role of assistant coach.

Benkenstein said: "I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to be the head coach of Gloucestershire.

"I am looking forward to working with a well-balanced squad of youth and experience and I feel the club as a whole have the ingredients to be consistently successful in all formats.

"It is exciting to be back involved in English county cricket where I have many fond memories."

Gloucestershire chief executive, Will Brown, said: "We're hugely excited to be welcoming Dale to Gloucestershire; he brings with him a wealth of experience and a knowledge of what it takes to achieve success on the cricket field.

"It's no secret that we are hungry for trophies and we're certain that with someone of Dale's calibre as head coach, we'll be in the best possible position to challenge for silverware during the next three years.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Ian Harvey for standing in as interim head coach for the 2021 season.

"Under his management and with the support of all of our talented coaches and the hard work of the players, the playing squad has gone from strength to strength and is in fantastic shape for Dale's arrival."

Harvey said: "It's been a huge honour for me to lead the team this season and I'm really proud of what the squads have achieved.

"Some of the performances in the County Championship, in particular, have been top class and there is no doubt these players have a bright future ahead.

"I've been following the recruitment process with interest and there is no doubt that Dale is a great signing and I'm very excited to be working with him.

"I knew him as a fierce competitor on the pitch and I'm sure his style and considerable experience will produce great results for our club."