Glamorgan to contact former cricketers Mohsin Arif and Imran Hassan over racism allegations

Glamorgan plan to contact two former cricketers who have accused the club of racism.

Mohsin Arif, who has represented Glamorgan's second string in the past, claimed in the Daily Telegraph that ethnic minorities were shunned by coaches during his time there while adding the club "didn't give a damn about me".

Both Arif and Imran Hassan, another British Asian cricketer who was in Glamorgan's set-up without featuring in a professional game, revealed instances in 2005 and 2012 respectively where they were allegedly racially abused by separate individuals who had long careers at the county.

"We are deeply concerned to learn of both Mohsin's and Imran's experiences within our game in Wales," a joint statement by Glamorgan and Cricket Wales read.

"Recent societal events have led us all to evaluate our roles in being inclusive and diverse and we all in cricket recognise the need to change our sport for the better.

"Cricket is not where it should be and we are obviously saddened by Mohsin's and Imran's experiences.

"For us, this begins on our own doorstep and we are actively taking steps to engage with diverse communities in Wales to make cricket more accessible, inclusive, and diverse for all.

"We will reach out to both players in the hope we can learn more about their experiences in as much detail as possible and get their feedback, as well as speaking to wider community groups so we can ensure everybody has the same opportunity and experience playing the game in Wales."

Glamorgan Cricket and Cricket Wales have released the following joint statement:https://t.co/NXzb6CmImU — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) September 30, 2020

When asked if he believes he was the victim of institutional racism at Glamorgan, Arif replied: "Yes. There was definitely not enough support there for Asians. Glamorgan didn't give a damn about me.

"If the coaches saw you (a non-white player) do something, they'd just let you carry on. But if they saw a kid of non-brown colour or non-coloured skin, they would be happy to talk to them, giving tips.

"There should have been more Asian coaches so they could understand that people's backgrounds are different."

The allegations follow former England U19 captain Azeem Rafiq's claim of institutional racism against Yorkshire, who are holding a formal investigation into the matter.

Glamorgan pointed out they have two British Asian cricketers in Prem Sisodiya and Kiran Carlson among their ranks but admitted they are actively seeking ways to be more inclusive as a county.

The statement added: "Over recent years it has also been very positive to see two British Asian, Cardiff-born players in the Glamorgan 1st XI, while the Glamorgan board has two British Asian members, giving the organisation a wider awareness and perspective.

"Whilst we are proactive in our efforts to take the game of cricket out to a more diverse society, we know that we must do more, and we are open and listening to ways we can further improve."