Danni Wyatt blog: England Women ready for ICC World Twenty20 charge - and so is teddy after scare!

In her latest Sky Sports column, England batsman Danni Wyatt takes to the water with Lauren Winfield, masquerades as Tammy Beaumont and is reunited with an old friend ahead of England Women's opening World T20 clash...

It's nearly here! We've been out in the West Indies for just over two weeks and finally, on Saturday, we'll kick off our ICC Women's World T20 with a game against Sri Lanka. I can't wait.

We finished our warm-ups last night with a close game against India. Sadly we ended up on the wrong end of the result but like the game against the West Indies, it was good preparation. Hopefully, we can take the lessons from it into the group stages.

I was glad to get some runs but it's never the same if the team doesn't win. Ideally against Sri Lanka, we can get off to a winning start.

SAILING, DRESSING UP AND THE TEAM QUIZ

We're still trying to enjoy our time away from the nets where we can get it. I went sailing with Lauren Winfield before we left Antigua and it was so much fun!

I don't think we were quite as good as the locals, but we tried our best. It was so windy that we nearly capsized a few times but fortunately no injuries.

'Things got a bit choppy out on the water with Loz!'

When we got to Guyana, we did our team quiz. We do one every tour and it's so much fun. Dani Hazell always hosts it and this year... I won! Well, my team did, I didn't really answer that many questions.

Our physio Susan Dale was on our team and she was good, and Ali Maiden (Assistant Coach) and Chris Sykes (Analyst) were very good at the music round. I made myself useful by making tea for everyone!

It was actually such a funny quiz because Tammy Beaumont, who's in charge of the socials along with Loz Winfield and Amy Jones, made it a 'Dress As Your Team-mate' night.

'Doubles - both Tam and Linsey turned up as yours truly!'

I went as Tam - and she went as me. Linsey Smith also did a pretty good version of me!

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

The weather's been very nice out here but it hasn't always been dry. I didn't really expect it to rain. Our warm-up game against Australia was rained off and it was absolutely torrential!

Hopefully we don't get any more and the sun keeps shining because we want to get out there and do our thing.

'I wasn't expecting too much of this! Please go away...'

LOST AND FOUND

I nearly had an absolute nightmare when we left Antigua. We got on the coach on our way to the airport and I realised I didn't have my teddy with me!

I take him everywhere so this was bad news! Fortunately Lorraine our team manager was able to step in and she got in touch with New Zealand, who were behind us and staying at the hotel in Antigua for another night.

They made sure it got to Amelia Kerr - my friend from the Southern Vipers - and she looked after it for me. Thankfully I've now got my teddy back!

'Reunited, thankfully, with my travel companion...'

