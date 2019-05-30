Cricket World Cup podcast: Shane Warne and Andrew Strauss join Rob Key during England's opening win

Virat Kohli or Jos Buttler? Who would you take as first pick in your World Cup side?

Shane Warne and Andrew Strauss joined Rob Key at The Oval as England kicked off the World Cup with a win over South Africa.

On a Rob Key World Cup Special podcast, the trio look at Jofra Archer's impact since coming into the England team - the fast bowler taking three wickets in the tournament opener.

We also get their take on England skipper Eoin Morgan, and ask just how he has been able to instil the confidence in his team to go out and play such fearless cricket?

Eoin Morgan has revolutionised England's white-ball cricket in his four years as captain

Plus, Virat Kohli or Jos Buttler? Which one would Strauss and Warne build their World Cup team around?

We also get Warne's leg-spin expertise on the success of wrist-spinners in the white-ball game, as well as ask Strauss what it was like facing the great man himself?

And, England to win the World Cup? Strauss is confident the tournament hosts are going all the way. But Warne says beware Australia, eyeing up an Ashes-style finale to the World Cup ahead of the Test series itself later this summer.

For all of that, and more, download the podcast below.

