England vs India: Cricket World Cup clash stirs up memories of classic ODI encounters

0:59 A World Cup tie, Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt and Joe Root's mic drop - England vs India never disappoints. A World Cup tie, Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt and Joe Root's mic drop - England vs India never disappoints.

England play India in a crucial Cricket World clash at Edgbaston on Sunday - a fixture that has produced some memorable moments over the years.

Click on the video above to watch and reminisce over Nasser Hussain's No 3, a topless Freddie Flintoff, a World Cup tie and Joe Root's mic drop.

England's World Cup hopes currently hang in the balance after three defeats from seven games, and they now need victories against both India and New Zealand (on Wednesday) to guarantee qualification through to the semi-final stage.

Ahead of Sunday's game - live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 9.30am - here we take a look at some of the standout contests between England and India…

World Cup shock

1983 Cricket World Cup, semi-final, Old Trafford, June 1983

Kapil Dev and India went on to win the 1983 World Cup final after beating England in the semi-final

England had never lost to India at home and so were heavy favourites going into this World Cup semi-final, their third in a row. But India pulled off one of the biggest upsets in cricketing history, beating Bob Willis' side, before famously repeating the trick with a stunning win over the juggernaut West Indies in the final.

India captain Kapil Dev was England's chief destroyer, taking 3-35 from his 11 overs as the hosts were bowled out for 213 in their 60 overs and then was at the crease when the winning runs were scored to secure a six-wicket triumph.

England would have their revenge four years later in India. At the same stage - a World Cup semi-final - Graham Gooch struck a majestic 115 off 136 balls at the top of the order in a 35-run win, though England would go on to lose the final to Australia.

Flintoff finds form (but loses shirt)

Sixth ODI, Mumbai, February 2002

Andrew Flintoff's sets off on his iconic shirtless celebration when England drew the 2002 ODI series in India

England were fighting their way back into this six-game series - a Nick Knight century and an Ashley Giles five-for in a thrilling two-run triumph in the fifth ODI in Delhi helped tee-up a chance for a 3-3 tie in the final game in Mumbai.

It would be their talisman Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff who would secure that share of the spoils, firstly smashing 40 from 50 balls with the bat to see England post a competitive total of 256; Marcus Trescothick impressive with the willow too, blasting an 80-ball 95.

In reply, India appeared to be in complete control at 191-3 until skipper Sourav Ganguly (80) fell, and then a Flintoff-inspired England - he took 3-38 and affected a run out - ran through the hosts' batting order; the final wicket of Javagal Srinath for a first-ball duck securing a five-run win and prompting an iconic shirtless celebration from Fred.

Nasser's No 3!

NatWest Series Final, Lord's, July 2002

Nasser Hussain reminds the watching media of his position in the batting order in the 2002 NatWest Final against India

What a game this was! Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain sticking three fingers up to his future contemporaries in the commentary box - we're looking at you Willis, Botham - is the abiding image from a game full of sub-plots and with a thrilling finish to boot.

Hussain struck 115, joining Trescothick (109) through to a century, having come under fire for a lack of runs at No 3 before the game. England scored a hatful - 325, to be precise - batting first, and many Indians in the crowd left with the fall of Sachin Tendulkar's wicket at 146-5 in the 24th over of their chase.

Understandable. After all, India had relative unknown quantities Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif at the crease, with only the tail to come. But, Yuvraj's 69 off 63 balls gave nod to his eventual international pedigree, while Kaif (87no off 75) saw his team home to a thrilling two-wicket, final-over win after two Flintoff wickets in three balls in the 48th had briefly cast the result in doubt.

Cue wild, shirtless celebrations from India skipper Sourav Ganguly on the team dressing-room balcony, angered by Flintoff's identical celebration that earned England a tie in the series in India months earlier.

Run-fest ends in a tie

2011 Cricket World Cup, Group B, Bangalore, February 2011

England's Graeme Swann shakes hands with the Indian players after their match at the 2011 World Cup ends in a tie

What followed those Flintoff celebrations was an utterly barren run of just one ODI win for England, and 11 defeats, over the better part of the next decade on Indian soil, so forgive them for celebrating a tie when the teams met in the 2011 World Cup. And what a tie it was too.

Given that horrendous record in India, and that the hosts, favourites (and eventual winners), had set a seemingly insurmountable 339-run target - Tendulkar smiting England's attack for 120 off 115 balls - the odds seemed stacked against the visitors.

But skipper Andrew Strauss hit his highest ODI score of 158 - undoubtedly the best of his six ODI centuries - and shared in a 170-run partnership with Ian Bell (69) for the third wicket that perhaps should have seen England win the game. But both fell in the same Zaheer Khan over and it was left to the tail to secure a famous tie.

India triumph in 20-over slog

Champions Trophy Final, Edgbaston, June 2013

India celebrate their success in the 2013 Champions Trophy after edging out England by five runs in the final

Rain in Birmingham resulted in the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy becoming effectively a T20 contest when play finally got underway.

It looked like that had played perfectly into England's hands as they reduced India to 129-7 which, given the strength of their T20 power-hitting, was some feat - Ravi Bopara taking 3-20 from his four overs.

As evident by those Bopara figures, pace off the ball was the order of the day and, on a dry, worn Edgbaston surface, India's spinners had their way with England - Ravi Ashwin taking 2-15, Ravi Jadeja 2-24 - in first reducing them to 46-4 inside nine overs.

Eoin Morgan (33) and Bopara (30) had seemingly recovered the run-chase, sharing a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket, only to fall to back-to-back Ishant Sharma deliveries in the 18th over as England came up five runs short - prolonging their quest for a first win in a 50-over ICC world tournament.

Root drops the mic!

Third ODI, Headingley, July 2018

Virat Kohli countered Joe Root's mic-drop celebration with one of his own after running him out in the Test series

Joe Root was at the heart of an enthralling three-match series with India last summer, scoring back-to-back centuries - his 12th and a then England-record 13th - as the hosts came from behind to clinch a 2-1 series win at Headingley.

With England successfully chasing down 257, on his home turf, Root celebrated striking the winning runs that also brought up his ton with a 'mic drop' - a moment he later said he regretted.

Virat Kohli certainly didn't forget it, celebrating a Root run out on day one of the subsequent Test series with a mic drop of his own, but it was all good-natured stuff, and Root certainly got the last laugh as the Test skipper led his team to a 4-1 series triumph to go with their ODI win.

Watch England vs India live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404) from 9.30am on Sunday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.