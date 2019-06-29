Jason Roy 'preparing to play' for England against India, says Eoin Morgan

Jason Roy could return from injury against India on Sunday

Eoin Morgan says Jason Roy could return for England's crunch World Cup clash with India on Sunday, insisting the opener is "preparing to play".

Roy injured his hamstring against the West indies in Southampton on June 14 and subsequently missed the victory over Afghanistan and back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Morgan is hopeful the batsman will feature against India with England in desperate need of a win to boost their flagging semi-final hopes, but says he will not rush the 28-year-old back.

"Jason is preparing to play," Morgan said of Roy, who would likely take James Vince's spot in the side. "Provided he gets through today's practice and tomorrow morning unscathed, we think he might be fit to play.

"It depends on the significance of the risk," he said. "If it's going to rule him out long-term, absolutely not. If it's a couple of weeks, yes."

Jofra Archer is continuing to manage a side strain

Seamer Jofra Archer is managing a side stain, a problem that had put his place in the side to face Australia on Tuesday in doubt before he overcame a late fitness test.

The paceman, who has taken 16 wickets in seven games at the World Cup at an average of 20.31, did not bowl in training on Friday.

"We're going to see how he comes through [Saturday]," England captain Morgan added of Archer.

"It's the same thing he's been playing with for the last three games. Again, the same thing applies. If it's a long-term risk, no, if it's a short term-risk, yes."

Edgbaston is where England lost to India in the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy but also where they passed 400 as an ODI side for the first time, against New Zealand in June 2015.

"We want to play on the best possible batting wicket. We bat deep and we bat strong. It's an area we're more confident. Everybody knows that," Morgan said.

"Where we've let ourselves down as a group is adapting to conditions. It's been a bigger challenge in this World Cup than previous bilateral series that we've played.

"[Sunday] is going to be the same. We're going to have to adapt to conditions and to playing against a strong India side

"I sort of recall the Champions Trophy final we played here against India. We had a number of fans in the ground, but the noise the Indian fans make with horns makes it that much louder. So yes, it will feel like an away game."

