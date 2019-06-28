Jos Buttler says England remain positive despite successive World Cup defeats

1:18 Jos Buttler says the external pressures England are facing in a home World Cup are 'inconsequential' Jos Buttler says the external pressures England are facing in a home World Cup are 'inconsequential'

Jos Buttler says the England squad are still feeling positive despite back-to-back defeats threatening to scupper their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

After a surprise defeat to Sri Lanka, England were beaten by Australia at Lord's and must win their two remaining group games to be sure of progression to the knockout stages.

The first of those matches comes against India, the side who have replaced them at the top of the ICC's ODI world rankings, at Edgbaston on Sunday, but Buttler says England are just focusing on playing their best cricket.

"The mood in the camp is still very good. There are naturally some external pressures, it'd be naive to say there aren't, but we have to accept that those things happen in tournament cricket," he said.

"We're still a very good side when we play our best cricket. We know we didn't perform well in our previous two games but the guys have turned up with smiles on their faces."

England came into the tournament as favourites but while Buttler insists it makes little difference how they are viewed by those outside the team, he argued the expectations on the current squad are something previous England sides have not had to contend with at World Cups.

"I don't think the tag means too much, we know we need to play better," he said. "Whether we are favourites or underdogs they are very hard matches, especially against teams like India, who we know are brilliant.

"Expectation is one thing. I think it's something English sides haven't had. I've played in England sides where expectations were very low. There is external pressure and expectation going into the tournament as the No 1 side - but they're [things which are] out of our control.

"People can talk in pubs and in the media and we accept those things but at the same time it doesn't make us perform better or worse.

"We focus on the things we can control, the things that have served us well over time. We're in a privileged position to take part in a game like Sunday.

"This is a one-off game. We've two massive games to come. Everything is still in our hands."

Buttler was also asked about Jonny Bairstow's claims some pundits were "waiting for England to fail" and Michael Vaughan's response on Twitter criticising his fellow Yorkshireman's remarks.

"I haven't seen what's gone on really but I think it's been great from the country - everyone seems to be behind the team and want us to do well, in my opinion," he said.

"When we don't perform to that level, it's frustration. People give their opinion and are as frustrated as we are."

