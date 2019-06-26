Joe Root insists it is not all 'doom and gloom' for England after Australia defeat

Joe Root insists it is not all "doom and gloom" for England at the Cricket World Cup, despite suffering a 64-run defeat to Australia at Lord's on Tuesday.

England crumbled to 221 all out in 44.4 overs in reply to Australia's 285-7, despite Ben Stokes' best efforts as he scored 89.

The defeat was England's third of the tournament and puts their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals in danger, but Root believes there's still time to turn their fortunes around.

"We're certainly not out of this competition," he told Sky Sports News. "We've got to keep looking at the stuff we've done well to this point and take that into the final two games."

"It doesn't make us a bad side overnight having played how we have in the last 100 overs or so and we've just got to make sure that we stick true to what we have done well for such a long period of time.

Ben Stokes hit a terrific 89 against Australia but it wasn't enough for England

"It's not all doom and gloom. We're a very strong side and we've got some very talented players in that dressing room, that doesn't change off the back of two games."

England now have two games left to play - against India and New Zealand, both teams currently unbeaten - and they need to win both to guarantee qualification to the last four, otherwise they rely on results elsewhere to go their way.

Asked if India is a must-win match, Root added: "We'll have to wait and see. To be honest it doesn't really matter about looking at results, it's about performing and not getting too wrapped up in what could happen.

"We've got to play well and start the game well. If we're batting first we've got to build those big partnerships or restrict them to what we can chase and go out and do it. We'll worry about the numbers at the end of the group stage."

