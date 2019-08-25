How Twitter reacted to Ben Stokes' Ashes-saving century

8:00 Highlights from day four of the third Ashes Test at Headingley as Ben Stokes led England to a remarkable victory. Highlights from day four of the third Ashes Test at Headingley as Ben Stokes led England to a remarkable victory.

Got your breath back yet!?

Ben Stokes played one of the most staggering innings you will ever see to earn England victory over Australia in a Test in which they had been torpedoed for 67 in their first innings.

Social media, of course, was sent into overdrive by his unbeaten 153 at Headingley, with ex-players and celebrities quick to lavish praise on the talismanic all-rounder.

Here is the best of the reaction…

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2019

That was pretty special! @benstokes38 , that was ridiculous! Well done. Ashes alive and well. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 25, 2019

Unbelievable scenes at the ashes ! @benstokes38 can’t really describe what you did with that bat, hats of to you 🎩 test cricket at its best 🏏 #Ashes2019 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2019

Test cricket at its most dramatic! Hats off to Ben Stokes and @englandcricket on an amazing performance to level the series at 1-1.



Bring on Manchester! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/YzhiqkwSXP — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 25, 2019

Ben Stokes scored 2 off his first 42 balls, and 74 off his last 42 balls.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/esgiFVdzCP — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 25, 2019

Ben Stokes you hero 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) August 25, 2019

Just come off stage to the news. Cannot believe I missed it, but cannot believe there was such a match!!! #Ashes2019 #BenStokes test cricket is the gift that does not know how to stop giving. #speechless #radiantwithhappiness — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 25, 2019

That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019

Spare a thought for this guy who is about to go viral!😂 best innings I’ve ever seen in test cricket when it really mattered by @benstokes38 would be in any 11 of any era. What a player👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TheAshes2019 pic.twitter.com/Fn7al53T7W — Neil Robertson🌱 (@nr147) August 25, 2019

Arise Sir @benstokes38. You absolute hero. Best test match ever. Unbelievable! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 25, 2019

Every Ben Stokes needs a Jack Leach. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 25, 2019

Test Cricket at its best! @benstokes38 what a summer!! #StokesAshes — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 25, 2019

When @GeoffreyBoycott says it’s the Greatest Test innings he has seen in 60 yrs watching the game you know it’s the GREATEST @benstokes38 !!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

