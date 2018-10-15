Olly Stone admits England call-up was 'crazy' following long-term injury lay-off

0:23 Olly Stone admits he thought his England chance had gone after suffering a number of serious injuries earlier in his career. Olly Stone admits he thought his England chance had gone after suffering a number of serious injuries earlier in his career.

Olly Stone says his journey into the England team, via an 18-month lay-off with a serious knee injury, has been "crazy" and "a dream come true".

The 25-year-old fast-bowler made his international debut on Saturday in England's victory over Sri Lanka in the second of their five one-day matches.

He injected some much-needed pace into the bowling attack, topping 90mph on occasion, and needed just seven deliveries to pick up his first wicket.

It topped a remarkable recovery for Stone, who only made his return from an ACL injury last year, and he even has his sights on next year's World Cup.

When asked about his rise into the England squad, Stone said: "It's been crazy. When I got injured if someone had said that two-and-a-half years later you'd be playing for England, I would have snapped their hand off.

"It is sort of a dream come true. It's been a whirlwind few months and I'm just loving it.

Olly Stone made his England debut in the one-day match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Saturday

I'd love to [play in the World Cup]. I've come into this tour not really knowing what to expect but the boys have been great and there is an opportunity to try to put your foot in the door.

"Hopefully from these few games I can put in a good performance and show what I can do."

Stone's impressive performance with the ball in Dambulla helped England to a victory by 31 runs on DLS, and the Warwickshire man says he was pleased with how he performed on debut.

He said: "It's always a nice feeling to see them ducking and diving. It is just nice to come in and show them what I can do.

"In a game situation you run in and try to bowl as quickly as you can, smash that length and see if anything comes of it.

"It felt good. To get that bounce and a little bit of nibble is always nice to see."