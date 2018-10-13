Jason Roy targets Test call for England

1:35 England one-day international Jason Roy told Sky Sports he has strong ambitions to play Test cricket England one-day international Jason Roy told Sky Sports he has strong ambitions to play Test cricket

Jason Roy said he has ambitions to play Test cricket for England, ahead of England Lions' tour to United Arab Emirates in November.

The England ODI batsman will be part of a strong squad including Mark Wood and Sam Billings that will play in a four-day match against Pakistan A.

Speaking to Ian Ward on Sky Sports, Roy said it was a chance for him to play in the longer format of the game having made just two appearances in the County Championship for Surrey this summer.

"It has always been an ambition and dream of mine to play Test cricket but I have just got to bide my time and wait in the wings and see what happens," he said.

Roy has made 24 and 0 in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka this winter

"(Going to Dubai) is a good opportunity to get some red-ball stuff under my belt in case that call comes. It is good to work with Graham Thorpe as well.

"I think it is just a case of fine tuning, my defensive game is in order, that is not an issue. I do not want to change too much from my white-ball to red-ball.

"I didn't change a huge amount (when playing in the Championship), maybe just the mindset where I was a lot more relaxed and not too worried about going gung-ho."

Click on the video above to hear Roy also speak about where he would want to bat in the Test order.