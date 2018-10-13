WATCH: Highlights from second Sri Lanka v England ODI in Dambulla

3:43 Highlights from the second ODI in Dambulla as Eoin Morgan's men continue their World Cup preparations against Sri Lanka Highlights from the second ODI in Dambulla as Eoin Morgan's men continue their World Cup preparations against Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga rocked England with a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka limited the tourists to 278-9 in the second ODI in Dambulla.

Malinga (5-44) removed Jason Roy (0) from the fourth ball of the match before returning in the final 10 overs to banish Eoin Morgan (92) and Moeen Ali (0) from successive deliveries and also oust Chris Woakes (5) and Liam Dawson (4) as he recorded his eighth five-for in ODI cricket.

England were 209-4 after 40 overs but mustered only 69 more runs as Malinga ripped through them, with his caught-and-bowled dismissal of Morgan proving key, the left-hander out eight runs short of a 12th ODI century and first against Sri Lanka.

However, Adil Rashid (19no) and Olly Stone (9no) added an unbroken 24 for the last wicket as England ended their innings with some momentum.

Joe Root (71) earlier notched his 29th ODI fifty and the record for the most runs by an England batsman between dismissals in the format, with his tally of 309 beating the 301 Graeme Hick managed in 1999.

Joe Root went 309 runs between ODI dismissals

Jonny Bairstow, who made 26 before being bowled for the sixth time in his last 13 international innings, struggled for rhythm but did become the first batman to 1,000 ODI runs in 2018.

Bairstow is the sixth England player to pass 1,000 calendar runs in a year, after David Gower (1983), Chris Broad (1987), Ian Bell (2007), Paul Collingwood (2007) and Jonathan Trott (2011).

