Eoin Morgan says he can't fault England bowlers after third ODI success

England's Tom Curran claimed 3-17 on an impressive international return

England captain Eoin Morgan praised the way his attack adapted to conditions to set up a seven-wicket victory in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka in rainy Kandy.

The tourists restricted Sri Lanka to 150-9 in a game reduced to 21-overs-a-side by bad weather with leg-spinner Adil Rashid (4-36) and recalled seamer Tom Curran (3-17) showcasing their variations.

The victory gives England a 2-0 lead in the five-match series with just two games left, coming after their 31-run DLS success in Saturday's second ODI.

Morgan, who struck an unbeaten 58 in England's chase, told Sky Sports Cricket that his top-ranked side remain on the up.

7:34 Watch the pick of the action from England's seven-wicket victory in Kandy Watch the pick of the action from England's seven-wicket victory in Kandy

"I thought we certainly improved from the last game," he reflected. "It's been quite a long day waiting around with the rain and the delays but I can't fault our bowlers.

"I thought Sri Lanka came out fighting with the bat early on, knocked us back a little bit but three of our bowlers were outstanding today.

"Tom Curran coming in, quite fresh. Ben Stokes hasn't bowled a great deal this tour so far - he did a magnificent job. Adil Rashid, picking up four wickets in a 21-overs game really did halt Sri Lanka's progress.

"To restrict them to 150 on a surface like this, which was so good to bat on and then, what seemed like a very fast outfield, was a fantastic job, so certainly full credit goes to our bowlers.

"I think one thing we did learn - certainly with the ball as the game went on - was what worked and what didn't. I can't praise the bowlers enough for the work they've done tonight. I thought the guys were outstanding."

Rashid, named man of the match after his impressive spell, added: "Conditions were a bit wet as well but overall I felt we bowled exceptionally well as a team and we did a good job.

3:12 Tom Curran made an instant impact as a replacement for the injured Liam Dawson Tom Curran made an instant impact as a replacement for the injured Liam Dawson

"It came out nicely. You've got to practice with a wet ball in the nets so you get used to it. You have to find a way.

"Morgs (Eoin Morgan) backs me in any situation. My aim is just to try and get wickets and take chances. I had a game plan and it came out okay today."

Curran's inclusion in the team was the only change from the side that achieved victory in Dambulla at the weekend and the Surrey seamer didn't disappoint, with his dipping slower balls proving particularly effective.

"It's been a long day but it's nice to get the win," he reflected. "Sometimes the strength and the depth that we've got in the squad you only have one or two game to impress, but it's nice to come in and make an impact."

On skipper Morgan's performance, Curran added: "He's batting beautifully. I don't think he's got out yet, even in the warm-up games. It's beautiful to watch."

