Ben Stokes bats in England's tour match after injury scare

Ben Stokes returned to the crease after being hit on the elbow

Ben Stokes brushed aside his injury scare as he returned to bat on the second day of England's Test warm-up in Colombo.

Stokes was forced to retire hurt during the afternoon session while batting with captain Joe Root against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI.

The all-rounder had faced just 15 balls before being struck on the elbow by a short delivery from Lahiru Kumara.

Fortunately he suffered nothing more serious than bruising and resumed his innings after tea when Root retired on 101.

Stokes went on to make 31 from 50 balls before being caught by Angelo Mathews off the bowling of Nishan Peiris.

Sri Lanka fielder Pathum Nissanka had to be stretchered off after being hit on the helmet by a shot by Jos Buttler

There was also a worrying moment in the 56th over with England on 220-3 when Jos Buttler pulled a short ball from Peiris and hit Pathum Nissanka at short leg on the helmet.

The fielder immediately hit the turf, with England's medical staff dashing to the middle to offer treatment. Both batsmen joined the fielders and umpires in circling around Nissanka as he lay and received attention.

Nissanka was taken off on a stretcher after seven minutes of treatment and taken to hospital while the players took an early tea.

He was said to be conscious but complaining of soreness in his neck. He later underwent an MRI scan which was clear but he was kept in hospital overnight for observation.

Buttler was actually given out with the ball caught by Mathews at leg-slip after ricocheting off Nissanka's helmet.

The match was eventually drawn with England closing on 365-7 after 90 overs after the Sri Lanka Board President's XI had declared on 329-9 at the end of day one.

Keaton Jennings, retained after a lean summer following Alastair Cook's retirement, chopped on to his stumps for 13 - reacting to his dismissal with a frustrated swing of the bat.

Newcomer Rory Burns, though, looked in fine touch as he struck nine fours on his way to a neat 47. He had yet to offer up a chance when a miscommunication saw him run out by a direct-hit.

Joe Denly, a possible rival for Jennings, did little to state his own case in an unconvincing knock of 25.

Denly started poorly and was bowled immediately after lunch. Joe Root was in typically good touch, resuming for the final session on 79 not out after putting on 108 with Buttler (44).

He left the field as soon as he reached three figures with a 13th boundary, with Stokes re-emerging to dispel concerns over his fitness.

