Day 1 of 2
Sri Lanka Board

392-9 (89.5 ov)
Close
England

 

Sri Lanka Board President's XI are 392 for 9

Sri Lanka Board vs England

England's bowlers struggled in their tour warm-up against a Sri Lanka Board XI

England's bowlers toiled in the heat in Colombo

England found wickets hard to come by on day one of their red-ball tour, as a strong Sri Lanka Board XI racked up 392-9 in 90 overs.

Both sides agreed to a day each in the field in this two-day warm-up match, played next to the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) where the Test series will finish at the end of November.

The visitors named 14 players with the injured Jonny Bairstow plus Jack Leach and Olly Stone, the ones to miss out.

Live Test Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

November 6, 2018, 4:00am


James Anderson and Stuart Broad took the new ball, but with spin likely to dominate when the Test series gets underway next week in Galle, one of them could have a quiet tour.

There was not much help for any of the bowlers at Nondescripts Cricket Club as Lahiru Thirimanne and Kaushal Silva played solidly reaching 99 without loss at lunch.

England did miss one chance when Joe Denly dropped Thirimanne at midwicket off Moeen Ali, but England stuck to their task well on an important day of toil in the heat.

Kaushal Silva (62) retired out, before Anderson struck midway through the afternoon session, enticing Thirimmane (45) into a drive - Ben Stokes taking a simple catch at slip.

Stuart Broad failed to pick up a wicket against the Sri Lanka Board XI

A trim-looking Angelo Mathews (45) was next in, after being dropped from the limited-overs sides for being unfit, and was quickly into his stride - driving Adil Rashid straight down the ground for a boundary.

The 31-year-old smashed 16 off three deliveries of Denly's leg-spin, before the Kent man made amends for his earlier drop, taking a repeat chance off Ali.

England chose to rotate their wicket-keepers, Jos Buttler was replaced by Ben Foakes in the afternoon with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the evening session.

There was little to choose between them - options to consider for Joe Root, with Bairstow likely to miss out in Galle.

Jos Buttler was one of three wicketkeepers, alongside Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope, England used on Tuesday

Ali (2-64) was the pick of the bowlers for England, but his spin partner Rashid was a constant threat on a day when they left out Jack Leach.

The Somerset spinner is likely to play in the second warm-up match starting Thursday, and could win a second Test cap with Root set to lead out an inexperienced Test XI.

For the home side the most eye-catching innings was from Sadeera Samarawickrama who made a quick 58 before also retiring out as the hosts declared on 392-9 to bring an end to play for the day.

New opening pair Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings will be in the spotlight on Wednesday when the batsmen get their chance for some valuable time in the middle.

Watch the first Test between England and Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday, November 6 from 4am.

Date
30th Oct - 2nd Nov 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka Board President's XI won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Nondescripts Cricket Club
Umpires
P N Udawatta, R M P J Rambukwella

sri lanka board BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne c Stokes b Anderson 45
J.K. Silva ret 62
W.S.R. Samarawickrama ret 58
A.D. Mathews c Denly b Ali 45
K.I.C. Asalanka c Pope b Woakes 8
P.H.K.D. Mendis c Denly b Ali 11
S.M.A. Priyanjan ret 50
A.R.S. Silva c Ali b Rashid 11
M. Sarathchandra Not out 59
R.A.P. Nissanka lbw Denly 29
Extras 3nb, 2w, 6b, 3lb 14
Total Declared, 89.5 Overs 392 - 9
england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 12 3 37 1
Broad 11 3 43 0
S.M. Curran 8 0 33 0
Ali 17 2 64 2
Woakes 8 0 40 1
Rashid 19 1 82 1
Root 6 1 36 0
Denly 8.5 0 48 1
