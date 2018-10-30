England found wickets hard to come by on day one of their red-ball tour, as a strong Sri Lanka Board XI racked up 392-9 in 90 overs.

Both sides agreed to a day each in the field in this two-day warm-up match, played next to the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) where the Test series will finish at the end of November.

The visitors named 14 players with the injured Jonny Bairstow plus Jack Leach and Olly Stone, the ones to miss out.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad took the new ball, but with spin likely to dominate when the Test series gets underway next week in Galle, one of them could have a quiet tour.

There was not much help for any of the bowlers at Nondescripts Cricket Club as Lahiru Thirimanne and Kaushal Silva played solidly reaching 99 without loss at lunch.

England did miss one chance when Joe Denly dropped Thirimanne at midwicket off Moeen Ali, but England stuck to their task well on an important day of toil in the heat.

Kaushal Silva (62) retired out, before Anderson struck midway through the afternoon session, enticing Thirimmane (45) into a drive - Ben Stokes taking a simple catch at slip.

A trim-looking Angelo Mathews (45) was next in, after being dropped from the limited-overs sides for being unfit, and was quickly into his stride - driving Adil Rashid straight down the ground for a boundary.

The 31-year-old smashed 16 off three deliveries of Denly's leg-spin, before the Kent man made amends for his earlier drop, taking a repeat chance off Ali.

England chose to rotate their wicket-keepers, Jos Buttler was replaced by Ben Foakes in the afternoon with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the evening session.

There was little to choose between them - options to consider for Joe Root, with Bairstow likely to miss out in Galle.

Ali (2-64) was the pick of the bowlers for England, but his spin partner Rashid was a constant threat on a day when they left out Jack Leach.

The Somerset spinner is likely to play in the second warm-up match starting Thursday, and could win a second Test cap with Root set to lead out an inexperienced Test XI.

For the home side the most eye-catching innings was from Sadeera Samarawickrama who made a quick 58 before also retiring out as the hosts declared on 392-9 to bring an end to play for the day.

New opening pair Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings will be in the spotlight on Wednesday when the batsmen get their chance for some valuable time in the middle.

