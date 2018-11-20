England second to India in ICC Test rankings after Sri Lanka series win

England will go second in the rankings after third Test with Sri Lanka

England will move up to second in the International Cricket Council's Test rankings after assuring a series victory in Sri Lanka.

Joe Root's side recorded their first Test series win in Sri Lanka for 17 years when they followed up their 211-run triumph in Galle with a 57-run victory in Kandy over the weekend.

That gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and means they will push South Africa down to third in the rankings regardless of the result in the third and final Test in Colombo.

Should England complete a series whitewash, they will improve to 108 points, eight behind top-ranked India.

Virat Kohli and India top the ICC Test rankings

A draw will put them on 107 points and a loss would see them tied with South Africa on 106 but ahead by a fraction of a point.

The new rankings will be updated following the conclusion of the Test.

James Anderson retains top of the bowling standings

India captain Virat Kohli heads the batting rankings, ahead of Australia's Steve Smith, Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Root.

England veteran James Anderson leads the bowlers, while spinner Jack Leach is up to 43rd after claiming 13 wickets in four innings against Sri Lanka.

