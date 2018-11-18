Sri Lanka vs England

Jack Leach completed his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as England wrapped up a series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in Kandy.

After Moeen Ali (4-72) had removed the dangerous Niroshan Dickwella (35) and Suranga Lakmal (0) in the space of three balls, Leach (5-83) had Malinda Pushpakumara (1) caught and bowled to seal the victory in the second Test by 57 runs.

The series win is England first in Sri Lanka since 2001 and their first away from home under Joe Root's captaincy.

While England were firm favourites, both sides came into the final day with ambitions of winning the game and the first few overs will only have strengthened Sri Lanka's convictions that they could score the 75 runs required to level the series.

Dickwella and Akila Dananjaya looked completely at ease, with the England spinners getting surprisingly little out of the fifth-day surface.

However, Ali changed the mood with the first ball of his third over of the day, tossing the ball up outside Dickwella's off stump and tempting the drive. The batsmen, who had been sweeping so well, took the bait and nicked the ball to Ben Stokes at slip.

Two balls later, Ali struck again. From around the wicket to the right-handed Lakmal, the off-spinner bowled a beauty that drifted away slightly before turning back sharply through the gate to peg back the tailender's off stump.

It was left to Leach to seal the win three overs later when Pushpakumara tamely chipped the ball back to him. It was the 38th wicket to fall to spin in the match, a Test record, and handed England not only the match but a first Test series win overseas since January 2016.

The teams now head to Colombo for the last match of the series with England aiming to complete a clean sweep.

