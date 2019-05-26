Joe Root upbeat on Mark Wood's World Cup prospects after injury scare

0:59 Joe Root is positive about Mark Wood’s fitness after the England bowler pulled up and was forced to leave the field during the loss to Australia with an injury. Joe Root is positive about Mark Wood’s fitness after the England bowler pulled up and was forced to leave the field during the loss to Australia with an injury.

Joe Root is optimistic about England team-mate Mark Wood’s chances of being fit for the ICC World Cup.

England were handed an injury scare after Wood hurt his left foot in England's World Cup warm-up loss to Australia on Saturday, requiring the Durham paceman to leave the field and undergo a scan.

Liam Dawson also had a painful experience during the game - the left-arm spinner split the skin on his right ring finger, just 48 hours after captain Eoin Morgan sustained a minor fracture of his left index finger in training.

"You never want to see someone come off mid-spell," said Root when asked about Wood's fitness.

"But he'll get his results later today (Sunday) I think, and we will know a little bit more from that point onwards. Hopefully he will be absolutely fine and able to play a major part throughout the tournament.

Ankle problems have restricted Wood to just one competitive game this season

"I can't remember a year where personally I have not had a little niggle that you have to manage and get through. We play so much cricket now.

"It's really important you manage those little injuries really well. We've got brilliant medical staff who will do everything they can to make sure everyone is as fit as possible.

"That's part-and-parcel of cricket and one of the challenges of going into a major tournament. We've just got to make sure we do everything we can to be as fit as possible and look after ourselves as best we can.

"I'm sure we'll be absolutely fine. Even with those guys who have maybe picked up a few niggles in the recent past, everything seems to be okay at this stage and hopefully that's a good sign for the rest of the week."

England Test captain Root was speaking after the Ruth Strauss Foundation Family Mile - billed as 'Run with Ruth' at the Vitality Westminster Mile.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up by former Middlesex and England captain Andrew Strauss in honour of his late wife Ruth, who passed away from a rare form of lung cancer in December last year at the age of just 46.

England's World Cup squad took part in the Ruth Strauss Foundation Mile

The Foundation aims to fund research into rare forms of lung cancer and to offer emotional, psychological and wellbeing support to both patients and their families as they go through their cancer journey.

Members of the England World Cup and Middlesex squads were among 500 people that joined Strauss to take part in the event and the former ECB director of cricket admits he has been amazed by the support he and the charity have received.

"I'm just completely blown away," he said.

"I was hoping they [the England squad] might be able to do it but I was expecting it was going to be too difficult in the build-up to the first game on Thursday - and they have got a warm-up game tomorrow as well.

"I'm completely blown away that they are here and completely blown away by the incredible support I have got from the whole cricketing world actually."

England opener Jonny Bairstow added: "It means a lot for the whole squad to be here supporting Andrew and the Ruth Strauss Foundation. Cancer has been part of my life, it has affected me and we were desperately saddened by Straussy's loss.

"There are 500 people here, walking and running from start to finish to try and support a great cause."

