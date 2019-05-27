Mark Wood fit for England's World Cup opener versus South Africa

England's Mark Wood is fit for the start of the Cricket World Cup

Mark Wood has been passed fit for England's World Cup opener against South Africa on Thursday after recovering from an ankle problem.

The Durham fast bowler was only able to deliver three overs on Saturday during England's warm-up game defeat to Australia at the Ageas Bowl due to pain in his left foot, but was given the all-clear on the injury after a weekend scan.

Having initially been rested, Jofra Archer came on as a replacement fielder on Saturday to replace Wood. The pair have been tipped to form a vital bowling partnership at the World Cup and can both bowl at over 90mph.

Wood has previously had three operations on his left ankle, and was rested by his club side Durham for the first part of the season. He has bowled just 13.1 overs since the beginning of the county campaign.

The 29-year-old had been expected to feature in England's final warm-up match versus Afghanistan on Monday but will be rested ahead of the start of the tournament in three days' time.

Joe Root said he was hopeful that England's fastest bowler would be fit ahead of the challenge on home soil and believes the pacer "will play a major part throughout the tournament".

Liam Dawson is still a doubt following the Australia clash - the left-arm spinner split the skin on his right ring finger, just 48 hours after captain Eoin Morgan sustained a minor fracture of his left index finger in training.

