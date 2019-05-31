Mark Ramprakash to leave England role as lead batting coach

Mark Ramprakash played 52 Tests between 1991-2002

Mark Ramprakash will leave his role as England's lead batting coach at the end of June to pursue other career opportunities, the ECB have confirmed.

The former England batsman has worked in the England men's set-up since 2013, working with players across the senior men's side and the pathways, and was contracted in the role until September.

Ramprakash, who succeeded Graham Gooch as batting coach in 2014, was dropped from England's coaching staff for this summer's Ashes in March.

To have worked with the best players, alongside a variety of world-class coaches and support staff, has given me vast experience, which I will build on in the future Mark Ramprakash

"I feel the time is now right for me to move on from my role at the ECB and seek to further and broaden my career," Ramprakash said.

"The last six years have been a hugely enjoyable time of my life. In that time, I have been privileged to be able to support, encourage and mentor the Young Lions, England Lions and the England Test and ODI teams.

"To have worked with the best players, alongside a variety of world-class coaches and support staff, has given me vast experience, which I will build on in the future. I want to thank them for the opportunity. Many have become friends for life.

"Finally, I wish the ECB and England cricket team all the best for the future."

Ramprakash played county cricket for Middlesex and Surrey, making 114 first-class centuries before moving into coaching after he ended a 25-year playing career in 2012.

England vs Pakistan Live on

Ashley Giles, ECB's managing director of England Men's Cricket, said: "Mark has been an integral part of our coaching set-up over the past six years and has done an excellent job in developing players for the international arena.

"We both felt it was the right time for him to leave. He is ambitious and highly regarded in the game, and we wish him well in the next chapter of his coaching career."

England began their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a 104-run win over South Africa in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday, with Graham Thorpe the batting coach in white-ball cricket.

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket, continuing with West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday.