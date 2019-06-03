PODCAST: What went wrong for England vs Pakistan?

Bob Willis and Tymal Mills join Charles Colvile to reflect on England's surprise defeat to Pakistan in their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

After England's winning start against South Africa on Thursday, the tournament hosts were beaten by Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday - losing by 14 runs.

On this special World Cup edition of The Cricket Debate, Bob and Tymal join Charles Colvile to reflect on where it all went wrong for England.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW in full here, which included Tymal and Bob's views on...

England suffered a 14-run defeat to Pakistan despite hundreds for Joe Root and Jos Buttler

- If this defeat just a blip? Or were England guilty of complacency?

- What went wrong for England in the field?

- Thoughts on Joe Root and Jos Buttler's fine hundreds which took the hosts close to victory.

- A closer look at Pakistan's success - what has changed since their 4-0 drubbing in the series against England in May?

- A review of the opening games of the tournament: South Africa's struggles, the fiery West Indies and what threat will Bangladesh pose England on Saturday?

To listen to the full podcast

