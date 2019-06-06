Mark Wood expects England to recall Liam Plunkett for World Cup clash with Bangladesh

Mark Wood - will he miss out against Bangladesh?

Mark Wood expects Liam Plunkett to be recalled for England's third World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wood replaced fellow seamer Plunkett in the XI for Monday's 14-run defeat to Pakistan at Trent Bridge, taking 2-53 from his 10 overs.

The 29-year-old could make way for Plunkett, although England have often played only one spinner in Cardiff ODIs before due to the small straight boundary, so Moeen Ali or Adil Rashid may miss out instead.

"We'll pick whichever team best suits the conditions," said Wood, who dismissed Pakistan's top-scorer Mohammad Hafeez in Nottingham.

10:12 Highlights from Trent Bridge as England lost to Pakistan by 14 runs on day five of the Cricket World Cup Highlights from Trent Bridge as England lost to Pakistan by 14 runs on day five of the Cricket World Cup

"I'm pleased personally that it has gone well. But Cardiff is a place with big square boundaries and Plunkett has bowled well there in the past. He would probably come back in. It's just which bowler might be left out."

Wood, who admitted to being "nervous" as he made his World Cup debut and performed Plunkett's usual role in the middle overs, says England must show "authority" against Bangladesh - the side that knocked them out of the 2015 World Cup by courtesy of a 15-run win in Adelaide.

"We have a huge target on our back because we are the favourites for the tournament, the home side, everyone wants to beat us," said the seamer.

England vs Bangladesh Live on

"What we have done well over the years is bounce back well and I think we need that going into the next match regardless of what it was - Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand, whoever.

"We need to bounce back with a bit of authority and say that we're here to win it and put on a real show."

Wood added: "I cannot say for the others, but I was nervous [against Pakistan]. First World Cup match. I was playing a slightly different role. I wanted to do well.

"Plunkett has taken a million wickets in the middle overs and I was thinking the first thing I have to do is get a wicket. And I didn't get a wicket until the [43rd over]. I was thinking, 'he's still the main man!'"

Liam Plunkett celebrates after dismissing Quinton de Kock in England's World Cup opener against South Africa

Looking ahead to the fixture against Bangladesh, who beat South Africa before slipping to a narrow defeat to New Zealand, Plunkett said: "They're a strong squad.

"I remember when they beat England way back when (in Bristol, 2010) and it was a shock defeat. I don't think them beating teams like South Africa is like that anymore.

"I'll do everything I can to play. You'e always disappointed when you don't get selected. But I took it on the chin and I'll try to do something in the days leading up to this game to get picked again."

You can watch every match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404), including England's next game against Bangladesh from 10am on Saturday.