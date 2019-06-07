Sam Billings picks best World Cup moments so far and says England will peak at right time

Jofra Archer runs for cover as rain arrives at Cardiff ahead of England's World Cup clash against Bangladesh

Sam Billings is confident that England can get their World Cup back on track against Bangladesh and go on to "peak at the right time" in the tournament.

Kent batsman Billings, watching from the sidelines after his hopes of making England's squad were ended by a shoulder injury, insists the hosts' defeat to Pakistan was not a sign they are feeling the pressure of being favourites.

Reflecting on Monday's 14-run reverse at Trent Bridge, during which England's fielding failed to live up to the high standards of their opening victory over South Africa, Billings refuses to believe that pressure was to blame.

"I don't think it is necessarily the pressure at all," he said. "It was just one of those days where maybe it was a little bit flat.

"It was the second game of the tournament. Your energy is so high after that first game and you are buzzing and then there is a little plateau in terms of energy and that could be an aspect - that it was just a flat day, basically, and that does happen.

"But I think that the form that they've shown over the last few weeks, certainly in the Pakistan series leading up to it, has been good.

"They've got a lot of the batsmen in great form; the opening partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow hasn't quite fired but it's a matter of time until those two get going.

"As a batting unit we know how destructive they can be. The positive thing is they haven't played anywhere near their best cricket yet so hopefully they are just going to peak at the right time."

Billings' best of the Cricket World Cup so far…

Best team display: India

Virat Kohli's side produced a complete performance in their first match of the World Cup to beat South Africa; the batting unit more than lived up to expectations while the bowlers proved just how tough run-scoring against India will be. As early statements go, it was very convincing.

India skipper Virat Kohli hugs Jasprit Bumrah after the seamer dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla

Best individual performance: Rohit Sharma

While Jasprit Bumrah (2-44) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4-51) played major roles in India's opening success, I'm going for Sharma; the weight of expectation on India to do well is huge so for Sharma to score an unbeaten hundred in their first game of the tournament and get them across the line was hugely impressive.

Best on-field moment: Ben Stokes' catch

As amazing as Sheldon Cottrell's one-handed effort for West Indies against Australia was, Stokes takes this one; the skill level needed to execute the catch that dismissed Andile Phehlukwayo is simply incredible. To do so given the context of the match - the first game of a home World Cup - only makes it more impressive. Stokesy had a great game as well, which was the icing on the cake.

Cottrell's was also incredible, to be fair. Try running at full tilt and taking a one-handed catch in the garden at home even from five yards and I bet you struggle to pull it off! With the boundary rope so close his spatial awareness had to be spot on and it was.

Best fans: Bangladesh

Tough category this but the passion and the energy that they showed the other day at The Oval before, during and after the match was incredible to see. If England think they'll have home advantage in Cardiff, they might have to think again!

3:21 We catch up with London Tigers CC as they follow Bangladesh’s fortunes in the World Cup and try to emulate their heroes on the pitch We catch up with London Tigers CC as they follow Bangladesh’s fortunes in the World Cup and try to emulate their heroes on the pitch

