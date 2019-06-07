India's MS Dhoni asked to remove army insignia from wicketkeeping gloves

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action during India's opening World Cup victory over South Africa

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been asked to remove an army insignia from his wicketkeeping gloves by the International Cricket Council.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the territorial army and sported its dagger insignia on his gloves during India's opening match against South Africa in the World Cup.

The ICC said its clothing and equipment rules allow only manufacturers' logos on gloves, and that Dhoni or the Indian team had not sought any permission to sport the badge.

But the request has prompted an outcry in Dhoni's home nation with #DhoniKeepTheGlove becoming the most trending hashtag on Twitter India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government has urged the country's cricket board (BCCI) to sort out the matter.

"The government does not interfere in matters of sports bodies, they are autonomous," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Twitter.

"But when the issue is related to the country's sentiments, then the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take appropriate steps on the issue."

The BCCI added that it has already written to the world governing body for cricket seeking permission for Dhoni to sport the insignia.

Fawad Chaudhry, a federal minister in Pakistan, said Dhoni was in England to play cricket, not for any war.

India's Virat Kohli sports a camouflage cap in Ranchi in March

In March, Dhoni and his team members wore army camouflage-style caps in a one-day match against Australia to show their solidarity with Indian paramilitary police killed in a militant attack by a Pakistan-based group.

The team, led by Virat Kohli, also donated their earnings from that match to the families of the defence personnel who died on duty.

