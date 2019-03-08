India cricketers wear army camouflage caps in third ODI against Australia

Virat Kohli wearing a camouflage-style cap at the toss in Ranchi

India's cricketers wore army camouflage-style caps in the third ODI against Australia in solidarity with Indian paramilitary police killed in a militant attack by a Pakistan-based group.

The suicide bombing last month killed 40 in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a region also claimed by Pakistan. The attack prompted India to launch an air strike inside Pakistan, which responded with an aerial attack the next day.

The idea to sport the olive-and-black caps bearing the BCCI's logo came from former Indian cricket captain and current player Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the game's biggest stars and an honorary lieutenant colonel with the Indian army.

"It's a special cap," Indian captain Virat Kohli said before the third in a five-match one-day series with Australia. "This is to pay respect to the martyrs ... and their families."

He said all the players would donate their fees from the match to a national defence fund to help out the families of defence personnel who die on duty. Kohli also urged all Indians to contribute to the fund.