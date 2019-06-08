PODCAST: Rampaging opener Jason Roy on the rise for England

Rampaging Jason Roy helped England resume normal service and return to winning ways in the World Cup.

Roy's spectacular 153 was the platform for England's 386-6 off 50 overs and in reply Bangladesh could only muster 280 - Eoin Morgan's men winning by 106 runs to make swift amends for their defeat to Pakistan.

Bob Willis and Ryan ten Doeschate joined Charles Colvile for the Debate - WHICH YOU CAN DOWNLOAD IN FULL HERE - to look back on a much-improved England display and cover a range of subjects, including:

- how England's top-order accepted and won the trial by spin posed by Bangladesh

- the rise of Roy in the white-ball game and whether he could transfer it to the Test arena

- the importance of Liam Plunkett's lower-order runs to England's cause

England celebrate their Cricket World Cup victory over Bangladesh

- England's team selection for their next clash, against West Indies on Friday

- the brilliance of Shakib Al Hasan and what makes him such an effective all-rounder

- reaction to New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan and a preview of the tussle between India and Australia

