England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Cricket

PODCAST: Rampaging opener Jason Roy on the rise for England

Last Updated: 08/06/19 10:35pm

Rampaging Jason Roy helped England resume normal service and return to winning ways in the World Cup.

Roy's spectacular 153 was the platform for England's 386-6 off 50 overs and in reply Bangladesh could only muster 280 - Eoin Morgan's men winning by 106 runs to make swift amends for their defeat to Pakistan.

Bob Willis and Ryan ten Doeschate joined Charles Colvile for the Debate - WHICH YOU CAN DOWNLOAD IN FULL HERE - to look back on a much-improved England display and cover a range of subjects, including:

- how England's top-order accepted and won the trial by spin posed by Bangladesh

- the rise of Roy in the white-ball game and whether he could transfer it to the Test arena

- the importance of Liam Plunkett's lower-order runs to England's cause

England celebrate their Cricket World Cup victory over Bangladesh
England celebrate their Cricket World Cup victory over Bangladesh

- England's team selection for their next clash, against West Indies on Friday

- the brilliance of Shakib Al Hasan and what makes him such an effective all-rounder

- reaction to New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan and a preview of the tussle between India and Australia

Also See:

To listen to the full podcast DOWNLOAD HERE!

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404).

Trending

©2019 Sky UK